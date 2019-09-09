DANVILLE — The condition of a motorcyclist has improved from a crash Aug. 26 at Railroad Street and Route 11.
Michelle Marquardt, 46, of Mount Carmel, was listed Monday in fair condition, according to a Geisinger spokeswoman.
She had been reported in critical condition.
Danville Patrolman Devon St. Clair said Glennda Moser, 54, of Millville, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion and was not injured.
Marquardt, who was wearing a helmet, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson.
St. Clair said the motorcycle was traveling north on Railroad Street through the intersection and the car was making a left turn onto Route 11 north. He said Moser would be cited for a left turn violation.