LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Police filed charges against a Muncy man after officers were called to Strick Road in Limestone Township for a report of a parked car with its lights on.
Robert Lamar Jacobs, 41, is facing possession of marijuana by a person not registered, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of controlled substances charges.
Police said when they arrived on the scene on March 18 at 4:19 a.m. that officers found a number of discarded objects, including clothes, that appeared to have been thrown from the 2008 Kia Spectra. According to police, they found drugs in some of the clothes' pockets.
As part of the investigation, police obtained a search warrant to test Jacobs' blood. The results showed traces of amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC in his blood.
Jacobs is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 10 at 3 p.m.