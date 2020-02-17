COOPER TWP. — With two members of the Cooper Township Municipal Authority having resigned, the authority won't be able to conduct meetings unless it finds another member.
Authority secretary Roger Welliver submitted a letter of resignation Monday night during the authority's meeting, saying that he has too "many irons in the fire and I don't like the way the supervisors, the engineer and solicitor are treating the authority. I don't need this hassle." He thanked the authority for allowing him to serve the past two to three years, saying he feels sorry for residents of the township and what has been done to them, referring to the public sewer system.
About a week ago, authority vice chairman Randy Nevius submitted his resignation via email to the authority, authority treasurer Chris Pfaff said.
Authority chairman Dr. John Houston thanked Nevius and Welliver for their service and said he wished both would remain on the authority. He said Nevius served about two years.
Houston asked anyone interested in serving to contact him. He and Pfaff remain as authority members on the volunteer board that already had one vacancy.
Pfaff, who is also a township supervisor, said the supervisors could reduce the size of the authority from five to three with two making a quorum who at least could pay the bills. Supervisor Vice Chairman Tom Little said that would take at least a month or two to do.