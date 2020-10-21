WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Municipal Authority has received a $2,774,376 grant and a $1,291,624 loan to construct a new wastewater treatment facility, including new process tanks, sludge storage and effluent disinfection. The project will provide efficient preventive maintenance by replacing an outdated treatment plant that is nearing the end of useful life.
Funding for the project originates from a combination of $181 million in state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PennVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency and recycled loan repayments from previous PennVEST funding awards. Sixteen drinking water, wastewater, and non-point source projects across 12 counties were funded.
"As our citizens and businesses continue to adapt to an ever-changing environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority must be ensuring secure infrastructure for community water,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Access to clean drinking water is foundational to rebuilding and the growth of our communities. These projects will continue to ensure the safety and welfare of thousands of Pennsylvanians. Investments in clean water infrastructure ensure that our new normal is built upon safe and secure facilities that Pennsylvania can rely on."