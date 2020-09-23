COVID-19 has been hard on group music, whether singing or playing together, and area musicians and conductors have had to get creative to keep doing what they love.
In March, live performance and rehearsals came to an abrupt halt. In-person concerts have been canceled everywhere, until at least January 2021, church choirs have been temporarily disbanded and major events like the Radio City Music Spectacular in New York City are totally dark.
Here in the Susquehanna Valley, as a new academic year begins, schools and churches are taking some cautious steps forward. The Danville Area High School Band, 115 strong, meets in rotating segments, 40-50 students at a time, in the band room, with the rest attending on their Chromebooks at home. All are masked, and their instruments are, too.
Tom Hiravi, band director, keeps in touch with those at home through his computer screen while directing those present. Everyone wears specially adapted musicians’ masks that allow them to slip their mouthpieces between the folds, and they pull a sock or a specially made fabric shield over the end of their instrument to keep stray droplets in.
Last week, Claire Boell’s tuba sported a handmade purple polka-dotted bell cover, to match her mask, both made by her mother. Luke Brokenshire, ten feet away, had wrapped a clean T-shirt around the bell of his trombone, waiting till his ordered equipment arrived. “It works,” he said.
When the band practices outside, no masks are necessary, though students still keep to a distance of about 7 feet in all directions.
Next to the band room, about 50 members of the concert choir were practicing with director Rebecca Pritchard. Her 108 singers, too, come in shifts, about 50 at a time, following the hybrid schedule, with a handful of singers attending totally online. Those at home sing along, though their voices come through with a delay of 1-5 seconds, depending on the quality of their internet connection. “There’s no way to make it a live synchronous production,” Pritchard said.
Playing an instrument or singing without distancing or masking is risky, more so than just speaking, because a singer, according to Pritchard, can spray out as far as 10-12 feet without a mask. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), has done aerosol studies and found that it is safe to play instruments if masked and 6 feet apart. Trombones require 9 feet of space.
No indoor live concerts are possible at this time, and restrictions on the number of people permitted in football stadiums have made half-time shows difficult as well. So the Danville Marching Band will be performing a concert in uniform on the field prior to each home game from 5-6 p.m. to allow band guests to attend. Games then begin at 7 p.m.
Hiravi is planning to have other groups, like the Jazz Band, perform in this venue as well. Later, for the concert band, he envisions lots of small ensembles playing in public outdoors. One possibility is to do strolling caroling downtown during the Christmas season.
Church ensembles
Area churches are similarly having to scramble to keep the music going. St. Joseph Church, in Danville, is following COVID guidelines issued by the Harrisburg Diocese, which permit only the organist and one cantor, at a safe distance from the congregation. Hymnals have been removed from the pews, so singing by the group is discouraged. Everyone is masked, and many attend Mass online from home.
At First Baptist Church, Danville, music pastor John Messner has his socially distanced Praise Band performing at church services, but no choir and no handbells. Thanks to the technical expertise of Adam Hower, a video production specialist at Bloomsburg University, Messner has been able to assemble a virtual vocal group. For Easter, individuals sang along to a recorded music track on their phones and then the video and audio were merged to create a virtual performance, which can be viewed on the church’s YouTube channel.
Even something as sacred as the blowing of the Shofar for the Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashanah had to bow to COVID precautions. At Congregation Beth-El in Sunbury, on Sunday, Sept. 20, according to Rabbi Nina Mandel, they had to blow their ram’s horn outdoors in the courtyard adjacent to the sanctuary with a very small group watching from inside and most “attending” online via livestream.
The show goes on
Bloomsburg University’s musical groups have a new face as well. University Community Orchestra conductor David Tedford has split his large group into three small ensembles — a woodwind quintet, brass quintet and small string chamber group, each practicing in a different location. This semester it is mostly students, with just five community members. The ensembles will present a Young Person’s Concert, as usual, this fall, but it will be recorded and delivered online to school students.
Music majors can opt to take lessons on campus or virtually. For a lesson on Zoom, said Tedford, “I have to be creative.” He finds he can’t stop an instrumentalist to fix anything, because they can’t hear him over their playing, so he takes notes as he listens and then goes through his list of suggestions later. He is also frustrated because he is not able to demonstrate anything. “Zoom lessons take twice as long,” he said.
Still, the show does go on, and everyone agrees that having to adapt is not without its benefits. “I’ve had to learn so many new things,” said Pritchard. “And some of this is really fun.” She also feels that despite the limitations, it is a group effort and that if students work on their skills with a mask on, they will be stronger singers for the effort.
Choir member Alivia Hosterman agreed. “We have to sing louder so everyone can hear us,” she said. “It’s not my favorite, but it is better than not singing.”
Fellow vocalist Elijah Brown, who sings bass, likes this year’s plan better than in the spring when they had to record themselves at home. “This is the best option we have right now,” he said. “It’s OK.”
“We’re all trying to make it as good as it can be for our students,” said David Tedford. “We have to become more creative in designing assignments. I have them do hands-on practical things on their own,” he said, “and they like that.”
It can be a little intimidating because each musician is standing on his own little island, according to Hiravi. “Kids are being forced outside their comfort zone,” said Hiravi of his band members. “I believe that will make them better musicians. It’s much harder to hide behind the rest of the group now.”
The amazing thing, according to Danville Curriculum Director John Bickhart, is how well all of this is working. Once Danville decided that there would be a large online component this year, he went to each department to ask them to create assignments to fit everyone, whether in person or at home. “We got some funding from CARES to provide Chromebooks, and all students in grades 6-12 now have one to carry with them wherever they are.” Younger kids have Chromebooks as well. Parents are “awestruck,” he said, at how close to real school this is.
“One thing we’ve learned from all of this is flexibility,” said Hiravi. “When some new software comes along, we’ll be more willing to try it and to buy it.”
Everyone is hoping that live music as we knew it will come back, but Tedford predicts that “it will be a while. And it will be different when it comes back. People will be hesitant to sit together in a closed space. We’ll have to see what comes next.”