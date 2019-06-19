DANVILLE — Paul Allison of Lancaster County, owner of the Federal Gun Shoppe in Gap, will speak to the Montour County Historical Society at the Boyd House Museum on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Allison, a former machinist, has made some 300 Pennsylvania muzzleloaders, also known as the Pennsylvania Long Rifle or the Kentucky Long Rifle, since 1982. The popular firearm is said to first have been made in Lancaster around 1719. He will share his expertise and display some of his firearms. The museum also is filled with weaponry from various eras of American history.
The 2019 Speaker Series, with a $5 admission, allows the society to keep the story of local history alive. Doors at the Boyd House in Danville along Route 11 open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the program.
— JOE SYLVESTER