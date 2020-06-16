Susie was the first true love of my life. She was sweet of disposition, incredibly smart, affectionate, enthusiastic, eager to please. She was everything I could have ever wanted. We enjoyed taking long walks together, even in the rain. We especially enjoyed special moments of petting. I’ll admit, without shame, to us sleeping together. The other members of my family thought Susie belonged to all of us. Wrong, she was mine, she was my dog, a pure breed toy fox terrier that Dad brought home one afternoon. My parents were dog people. We still are dog people. Dogs make people better people, surely less selfish and less self-preoccupied. I’ll comment sometime about cat people.
I’ve had other loves since, each one special in their own way. Earthquake (named after Earthquake McGoon from the musical, ‘Li’l Abner’) was my brazen, mischievous, non-neutered companion. A terrier/collie mix, he could hop on hind legs for yards trying to track birds. Earthquake once owned Princeton Theological Seminary, for he marked every administrator’s office. At our first church, he’d take advantage of us trying to hustle the kids from the car and bolt for a frolic. I’d run down the sidewalk, shouting: “Earthquake, Earthquake!” The townsfolk found that amusing.
Zoe came next but she really was the kid’s best friend because Zoe was a dumb and happy-go-lucky black Labrador, enjoying chasing chipmunks, eating chipmunks, vaulting into Lake Chillisquaque and playing with spraying hoses. After Zoe, my wife presented me with our current dog, Bailey, a high maintenance Irish Jack Russell. He’s all momma’s boy. Safe on momma’s lap. Him most content alongside momma on the couch. Once a lonely and scared little puppy in a cage. Flyswatters frighten Bailey. Tuck tail and hide.
Show me any dog and I can tell you about the character of the owner. Frankly, I’m inclined to trust dog people sooner than non-dog people. Anybody who is dedicated to caring for a dog, willing to be responsible for feeding a dog, taking the dog out for walkies, picking up their poop, letting them make you look silly, is all right in my book. If a dog approves of you, you get a gold star in heaven.
You want a scared, cowering, snarling dog? Brutality will do the trick. You get snarling dogs when you beat them to obey master’s authority. Using brutality to establish dominance cannot produce a friendly dog. You want loyal, loving, tail-wagging dogs? Reject domination. Treat them with loyalty, love, kindly discipline, consistent goodness. You reward them. You give them reason to respect you, to want to please you. Good boy!
Hold it, now. It just hit me. The way my dad trained Susie was how he raised me. At least, he didn’t make me wear a collar and dog license. Oh, no. This is embarrassing. Dad did put a collar around me. Dad did lead me around with a leash. It’s just that both were invisible. They were values and principles. Darn it, Dad. You got me. You treated me like a dog, so, I guess, thank you! You taught me that the more authority you are given the more you have to deserve it. You want loyalty? Be loyal.
It’s a matter of right authority. It doesn’t come with badge, uniform, position, title, baton, or chest-beating rants. Authority must be merited. I may have been ordained – August 1978. I may have served as a pastor. In those rookie days, I may even have worn a clerical collar, especially when I’d visit church members in prison. Experience taught me that a clerical collar helped to avoid getting grief from guards playing at intimidation more than from the inmates. But neither ordination, collar, nor title gave me the right to assume that authority automatically came with my position. Any authority to be heard I may have been blessed to receive, came from trying to do what my God expects of me and, hopefully, gaining the respect of others. Gaining the respect of others begins with you respecting them.
This applies to any position of responsibility. Fatherhood especially. This Father’s Day I’m going to try to remember all the corny advice Dad was fond of saying to us. More so, I’ll remember how he tried to live his words. He treated us kids, his customers, everyone he worked with, the way he wanted to be treated, even when he wasn’t treated that way by them.
It is easy becoming a father. It is very tough being a father. Thanks, Dad.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.