DANVILLE — The names of 50 hunters were drawn by lottery recently to hunt on the Danville-borough owned farm.
Entry was open to people who live in the 17821 ZIP code.
Archery, flint lock or inline muzzle loader and shotgun with slug only are allowed. No center-fire or .22-caliber are allowed.
Names drawn were Gary Brent Sr., Shayne Riley, Bill Bradty, Rich Mertz, Joseph E. Diehl, John Hanaway Jr., Patrick Mutchler, Gary Stienman, Geoff Clark, Brett M. Riley, Timothy Rockwell, Henry Eyer Jr., Zachary Brent, Colton Riley, Kayden Riley, Gary Brent Jr., John L. Hanaway, Caleb S. Clark Jr., Ed Herman, Keith Gerringer, David A. Carr, Dennis Yagle, Robert Krainak II, Gary Bordner, Joseph Cooper II, Steve Deguis, Charles W. Hummer, John Crumb, Richard Bucher, Glen A. Wintersteen, John Hack, Harry Blamire IV, Don Erlson, Casey Stine, Kevin Cram, Kenneth J. Cooper, Carter Stine, Ashley Brent, James L. Rager, Charles Brady, Troy Patterson, Clair Heath, Jerome Mutchler, Steve Brosious, Zachary Moyer, Kenneth E. Cooper, Kyle Mordan, Devon St. Clair, Raymond Stetler and Phillip Hunter.