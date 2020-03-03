National Honor Society kicks off kindness campaign

DANVILLE — The National Honor Society began a Kindness Campaign at Danville Area High School and in the Danville community this week.
The goals are to spread positivity, reinforce community and remember the significance of kind gestures toward others. This campaign gives students the opportunity to address and combat the pressing mental health crisis throughout the district, according to the society.
The entire student body is participating in Spirit Week. The theme for the week is "Up" from the Disney movie. It's meant to encourage students to rise above negativity.
Honor society president Katie Clarke said students painted rocks with positive words and phrases and placed them around town.
"They have nice sayings on them and we hope they bring smiles," said junior Cora Charlton, 17, who is a member of the honor society.
Grace Keebler said they placed donation jars around town and in the school. She is a 16-year-old junior member of the honor society.
Classes are competing to see who raises the most money by Friday. For every 10 cents, a balloon is given and posters charting the number of balloons are on display in the cafeteria.
A bake sale will be held Wednesday through Friday.
The winning class will get an ice cream party, Clarke said.
Senior Emma Gibson, 17, hopes the projects will "lift up the community and bring us together with a happy message for the community."
Chris Johns said it is a "great initiative mostly because it is student-driven. They are the group moving this forward and we hope it will have a positive impact on the culture of the school." He serves as director of student affairs and services.
Proceeds will go to the National Tay-Sachs and Allied Diseases (NTSAD) organization. The school began fundraising on Monday.
The Kindness Campaign was inspired by a family who lives in Exton, Pa. Through her aunt, Clarke was able to get in contact with Brian and Sheri Manning who lost their firstborn son, Dylan, to Tay-Sachs in 2006 when he was 4 ½ years old.
Determined to honor Dylan’s life for all the joy he brought their family, they became the frontrunners of the NTSAD, Clarke said.
Each year, the Mannings plan community activities and events with Dylan in mind. They began an annual golf tournament and gave the funds raised to the NTSAD, and they created bracelets with the slogan “Just Believe.” For his 18th birthday this past November, they decided more needed to be done, Clarke said.
They launched the Kindness Campaign and the Manning family painted rocks with encouraging, hopeful phrases accompanied by the hashtag #DylanRocks18.
The Danville Area High School National Honor Society adapted the hashtag to #DylanRocksDanville and #NHSRocksKindness.
Not only is it about painting the rock, but what you choose to do with it when you’re done, according to Clarke. Maybe you pass it along to a friend, lay it in the grass outside your house, or place it in front of a business or at a park, she said.
At Danville's National Honor Society induction ceremony of new members on March 12, members will present the Manning family with funds raised in Dylan’s memory.