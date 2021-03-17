Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m. on Saturday. Signs of the season are already here, though, in the woods, ponds and streams of central Pennsylvania.
By late February, skunk cabbage shoots were poking their helmet heads up through the melting snow in the lowlands. In early March, geese were flying over, squirrels were on the run, and maples were sprouting their red buds. Jon Beam, naturalist at Montour Preserve, heard his first spring peepers on March 10. And robins, the traditional sign of spring, have started showing up in lawns.
The much-anticipated “first robin of the season” is something of a misconception, because most of them do not really leave Pennsylvania for the winter, said Beam. Instead, they hunker down in local woods and eat mostly berries during the cold and snow, waiting for the ground to warm and bring out their favorite food, earthworms. “Robins won’t come out till the snow is gone,” said Beam. Last week, he saw 50-60 robins on his trip to the State Game Lands in Allenwood.
Migrating birds are gradually coming back, too, according to Beam. Red-winged blackbirds are here, as are flocks of grackles. Geese are on the move and heading north, having just left their perfect stopover in the State Game Commission site in Lebanon County, with its fields and shallow ponds. Last week, there were 80,000 snow geese in residence there. Lake Chillisquaque, now that it is free of ice, is a great place to stay a few days or weeks enroute.
According to Michael McGuire, webmaster for the Lewisburg chapter of the Audubon Society, snow geese were endangered 100 years ago, but they have fully recovered and are now overpopulated. Due to new farming practices, they find lots of food all along their 3,000-mile route to and from northern Canada and can take their time. Right now, they are flying north along the Susquehanna, in flocks of 1,000 or more, and might decide to land in any large field along the way.
“It’s all about the food supply,” said Beam, whether animals are looking for worms or green plants or small mammals. He noted that skunks and opossums have come out now that the field mice and moles they love are active in the fields. At the Preserve, in January, he saw a lot of small hawks called kestrels, but they vanished in February, heading elsewhere when their food supply disappeared under the heavy snow. Now they are back to their preferred hunting grounds.
Nature notes
Beam, who serves as assistant director of Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), loves his work as naturalist at the Montour Preserve. With degrees in biology and geosciences, it is a dream job, one he has enjoyed for 30 years. When his in-person programs were shut down last spring for COVID-19, he began an online series of postings called “Nature Notes” on the Montour Preserve website. Each week he picks “something you can experience right now,” takes a picture of it, and then records a short narrative of about 90 seconds on what is unique about this animal or plant. Last week, he did mourning doves, whose coos are a common sound everywhere and who are now getting ready to mate.
Nature watchers come in all sizes and ages. Beam first got interested in birds at about 10-years-old when his mother bought him a Golden Book of birds. He started watching for those that came to their feeder, like cardinals and blue jays. He still remembers the first unusual bird he identified, a brown-headed cowbird.
To get kids interested in birds, he said, the big step is to give them time in the outdoors. “Kids will look at everything,” he said. It also helps to have them tag along with interested adults, who can teach them as they go. McGuire found that what fascinated him as a kid was bird songs and calls, and so he wanted to learn more. He was amazed by some, like starlings, who can mimic anything they hear, even car alarms or human speech.
Identifying birds isn’t hard, Beam said, but you have to pay close attention to detail. He suggests starting with the easy birds in your backyard, like robins and cardinals. When you see a new one, you’ll know what it’s not and you can go from there. Beam recommends watching what they are doing and listening to their song. Look at the bird’s silhouette. What size is it—sparrow, robin, or crow? Is its head big or small, what kind of tail or beak does it have, what kind of legs? Does it have stripes or spots or white patches when it flies?
You need to have a detailed mental picture in your mind before you look the bird up in a book or online, he said, because the bird will fly sooner than you want it to.
“The more information you can get before you look it up,” he said, “the better chance you have of identifying it.”
Area bird population
At the Montour Preserve alone, 240 species of birds have been identified. Beam feels that the bird population in this area remains steady, though some numbers have gone down due to development. “Birds are often lost during migration because they are blinded by lights or fly into tall buildings,” he said.
Beam and McGuire both like to document their observations with a camera. Beam says the secret to the bird photos that appear on Nature Notes is patience.
“I use a 300mm zoom lens and stand quietly about 15-20 feet away from a branch or feeder. The birds fly when he arrives, but he just waits, and they come back. “Chickadees usually come first,” he said, “and then the others.”
“I don’t chase down rare birds,” he said, though many bird lovers do. “People will come from distant states if word gets out that there’s something unusual here.”
Tom Smink, who works in the lab at the Weis Research Center, has participated in the Christmas bird count at Montour Preserve. He said the group spends an entire 12-hour day looking for and identifying birds. They tabulate their results and then forward them to the Seven Mountains Audubon Chapter in Lewisburg, who cumulate the data. In December 2020, the totals for the count circle that includes Danville and Bloomsburg were 70 species and 9,830 individual birds.
While COVID-19 has halted many activities of Ducks Unlimited, to which Smink belongs, it has actually increased participation in the Audubon Society and its Facebook site, said McGuire.
Beam emphasizes that you don’t have to travel far to see birds. “Birds are just about everywhere, including backyards in town.” Excursions to Hess Field or Mahoning Creek or parks or farmland will yield bird sightings. At Hess Field, there is a bird blind near the wetland area. At Montour Preserve, in the wildlife refuge portion, there are two blinds that can be used with permission.
Other wildlife
As pond water warms, frogs and turtles will soon climb out of the mud. Squirrels and chipmunks are venturing out, too, to fill their stomachs and mate. Squirrels don’t hibernate but they spend much of the winter in their den in a hollow tree. Come spring, they start chasing each other to secure a mate and scare off competitors from their territory. Squirrels have several litters a year and care for them in “air-conditioned” balls of leaves and branches they construct high in the trees.
Chipmunks, on the other hand, do hibernate in their underground burrows. They have three chambers—food storage, sleeping quarters and a bathroom. According to Beam, they will sleep for two or three weeks during the winter, wake to eat and relieve themselves, and then go back to sleep if it is still cold. In the spring, they take a peek outside, and if it is warm enough, they will wake up for the season. This usually happens in late March.
Both squirrels and chipmunks are popular backyard entertainers. Cheryl Davis Zimmer, of Riverside, wondered if she would see her chipmunk friend again, who had begun coming when called and eating out of her hand by the end of last summer. But suddenly last week, with warm sun shining on his burrow, there he was on her patio. He was thinner and shy, but he filled his cheeks with nuts from a dish and headed back to his burrow.