LEWISBURG — The new River Valley Nature School will begin operations on Sept. 3.
The school will use indoor space at GreenSpace Center, at 815 Market St., with teachers planning a lot of outdoor activities and working with Wild Goose Farm outside of Lewisburg, said Elizabeth Sterling who will teach the older children, ages 5 to 8. The school will also enroll ages 3 through 5.
She expects they will do some things in the downtown since they want to teach students practical life skills such as how to make small purchases, to mail letters and to navigate through a community using mapping skills.
They hope to partner with the Children's Museum at GreenSpace and other organizations.
"We plan to spend a lot of time outdoors and want to allow big blocks of time for play and exploration and as teachers observing very carefully how to introduce and expand the academic curriculum. We want to pay attention to what the children are passionate about and weave academics through that," she said.
Denise Snyder will be teaching the younger group of students in the nonpublic school which is part of Woodnote Fellowship.
Sterling said they may have a couple of openings at the school with enrollment capped this year at 16.
She hopes they can add another 16 students next year and add ages up to 10 next year.
For more information, visitrivervalleynatureschool.org.