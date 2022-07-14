Almost everyone these days needs more workers, and yet lots of people are still looking for a job. The answer to this puzzler, said Jamie Mercaldo, PA CareerLink site administrator for Columbia/Montour and Northumberland/Snyder/Union counties, is the difficulty of connecting the right person with the right job.
“There are a lot of jobs out there and nearly everyone is hiring,” said Mercaldo.
The challenge is to bring employers and employees together, she said.
“We want everyone who comes to us to find a good fit and a job they can stay with,” she said.
PA CareerLink serves the Susquehanna Valley with offices in Bloomsburg, at 415 Central Road, and Sunbury, at 225 Market St. Job seekers can visit either location for assistance.
Wren Fritsky, who provides much the same sort of help to Bloomsburg University students in her role as director of Career and Professional Development, serves not just current students but also many alumni within five years of graduation. She also sees some older alumni whose job “just doesn’t seem right” or who have been laid off.
The norm, she said, is 7-13 career changes in a person’s lifetime, or about once every 3-5 years.
“You need to navigate these changes and know your needs,” she said.
PA CareerLink serves “everyone, from master’s degrees to G.E.D,” said Mercaldo. In addition, they have a special program for youth in school, called Bridge to the Future, another for 16-24-year-olds called Yes to the Future, and one for adults 18 and older that supports adult education and job training. The Reboot Workforce Program serves those whose life has been interrupted by the opioid crisis in Central Pennsylvania, and A4TD focuses on mature workers (over 55). All PA CareerLink services are free and require only that the applicant create an account and fill in the resume page to get started.
Established by the PA Department of Labor & Industry in 2012, the PA CareerLink website allows “job-seekers ... to search and apply for job openings across the commonwealth or narrow it down to their own town. You can create and upload a resume and make yourself available to thousands of employers. PA CareerLink will also recommend jobs for you based on your preferences.”
The web address is www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
Employers in need of workers can create a job posting and connect with candidates for free on PA CareerLink, unlike commercial sites such as Indeed.
At Bloomsburg University, students and employees use a nationwide database called “Handshake,” which allows students to social network with those already working and lets members set alerts on what they are looking for. It’s “unbelievably easy” to search on Handshake, said Fritsky, and statistics show that 67 percent of students on Handshake find jobs through that site. It, too, is free for both students and employers.
Job search process
Job searching today is a far cry from reading want ads and filling in applications by hand.
“Even local companies will want an online application,” said Becky Hare, Career Resource Area Specialist at PA CareerLink in Sunbury.
She helps walk-ins navigate through websites and fill in job applications.
“Not all websites are user friendly and many applicants need at least a little help” Hare said.
“Some want you to hold their hand all the way through,” added Mercaldo.
Scott Lyttle, also at the Sunbury office, offers computer coaching, resume help, and classes on topics like Google search techniques and safe computer skills daily, both in person and virtually on Zoom. He also does one-on-one sessions by appointment.
“I like being able to help people,” he said. “Most people don’t realize all that’s available. and it’s all for free.”
Developing skills
At Bloomsburg University, the Career and Professional Development office in the Greenly Center on Main Street offers four years of support, starting with a session during new student orientation called Focus 2 to help newcomers start thinking about different majors and what skills they will provide. They follow up with frequent career expos and workshops, both in-person and virtual, to help students explore options.
Most students already have good computer skills, but they need help with resumes and interview techniques. Having to attend school remotely for much of the past two years has put them at a disadvantage, according to Fritsky.
With so much class time spent on Zoom, and learning and submitting all their work online, “they have missed out on teamwork and in-person interactions and feedback from adults,” Fritsky said.
She said students “are hungry for that experience but haven’t seen it in action.”
Fritsky said she was curious “if younger students know what they are missing. Older ones remember.”
The Bloomsburg career center coaches students on “what’s appropriate in the job marketplace, phone etiquette, and office culture.”
Job webinars help with these skills, but “too many students don’t enroll and then don’t know how to do the basic stuff,” Fritsky said.
Mercaldo, too, hears from employers that young people need coaching on how to answer the phone in the workplace and aren’t comfortable making phone calls at first. It’s something they must learn on the job.
Changing workplace
The workplace has changed dramatically in recent years. Fritsky notes that location no longer matters so much as it once did, making finding jobs much easier.
“It used to be that one out of every 60 job postings was remote, but post-pandemic, it is one in six,” according to LinkedIn. “Remote or hybrid jobs are the norm these days.”
Fritsky said that a lot of the students she speaks with actually prefer remote or hybrid jobs over in-person.
Tackling barriers
Many job seekers have barriers that hold them back, and both PA CareerLink and Bloomsburg University do what they can to help job-seekers present themselves to their best advantage.
Bloomsburg’s Career Center keeps a “Career Closet” stocked with donated men’s suits, women’s suits and dresses, shoes, and accessories. Students may borrow an outfit and may choose to keep one permanently if they wish. Fritsky helps them choose, and often has to teach the men how to tie a tie and what color socks to wear.
“Dress makes the person,” Fritsky said.
Matt Grabowski, a Bloomsburg University senior from Mount Carmel who is working at the career center over the summer, said he has “a lot to look forward to.”
He said that “being dressed up makes me feel more comfortable and confident.”
At the university, students may use one of five state-of-the-art Zoom studios, donated by Sekisui Thermoplastics, for their interviews. These offer stable internet connections and the opportunity to practice with one of the staff members before the real interview. They also eliminate the possibility of messy beds and more in the background on home Zoom calls.
PA CareerLink also has several Zoom interview rooms with stable connections available for individuals and companies to use. They go a step further and bring mobile WiFi to remote locations in their “Link,” a van equipped with seven computer stations that community residents may use for computer searches, printing and online interaction. The van makes the rounds of the five counties and will be in Danville on July 28 at the Montour County Human Services Resource Fair on Front Street.
When someone comes to PA CareerLink for help in finding a job, “we talk to them first to find out what they need,” said Mercaldo. “Everyone is different. Some have no idea what they want to do, while others have come out of a Vo-Tech program and know exactly what they want.”
Some job-seekers have barriers like past drug use or lack of child care or transportation, and staff members at PA CareerLink try to help “with whatever they need. We want to build a personal connection with each person so we can help them better.”
Mercaldo encourages job-seekers to check out the PA CareerLink Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pacareerlinknsu and their website at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov. Employers post job openings, and seekers can apply for jobs right on the site.
For in-person help, walk-ins are always welcome. At the Sunbury location, hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30-4:30, and at the Bloomsburg location 8:30-4:30 Monday and Thursday and mornings on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.