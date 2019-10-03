DANVILLE — A man testified he saw his neighbor swing a garden tool and one of the man's ducks run onto the front of the neigbor's property.
Dwayne Singley, of Bald Top Road, said Thursday his 4-year-old son asked what happened to the "duckies." Singley said he took his child inside their home so he didn't see what was going on. Singley said his black and white duck died five minutes after the incident involving Jeff Kwiecien July 28.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sent the case of Kwiecien to county court. He was charged by Mahoning Township police with aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a third-degree felony.
When questioned by defense attorney Lonnie Hill, Singley said his ducks go back and forth from his property to the Kwiecien property. He said he saw his neighbor "swinging something really hard at 60 mph. My boy was standing right in front of me." Singley was feeding his rabbits at the time. After he saw Kwiecien swing the tool, Singley said he heard two thuds.
The defense called no witnesses. County District Attorney Angela Mattis is prosecuting the case.
After the preliminary hearing, Singley said their ducks are family pets and the dead duck was a blue Swedish-khaki Campbell breed.