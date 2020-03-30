MAHONING TWP. — State police at Milton filed new charges against a teen who was sentenced Monday for assaulting staff at North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
Cindy M. Massa, 18, faces aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment charges for an incident involving a staff member March 25.
Tpr. Matthew Mills said the victim's face was bruised and swollen under her left eye. The victim works as a youth development counselor supervisor at the unit.
The supervisor had asked Massa to wake up for morning hygiene and Massa did not comply, according to the charges. When it was time for her to get her daily medication, Massa refused to go, became aggravated and threw her blanket and mattress toward the supervisor, according to the charges.
The victim called for back-up and Massa struck the employee on the left side of her face with a closed fist, police said. Massa also grabbed her hair, scratched at her and hit her in the face numerous times with a closed fist until other staff members intervened, police said.
Massa told Mills she didn't feel like getting up that day and she didn't feel like getting up for her daily medication. She said she was agitated, charged and struck the employee, police said.