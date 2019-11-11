New club at high school sets up holiday donation boxes for veterans

DANVILLE — A new Veterans Awareness Club at Danville Area High School is collecting items for the holidays for area soldiers serving in Poland.
The club, which officially kicked off on Veterans Day, has collection boxes in the lobbies of all the schools and the administration office in the Danville Area School District, said club President Blake Niezinski. People can drop items off at the schools any time during school hours.
Niezinski said items will be accepted through Nov. 25.
The collection, sponsored by the Heroes Fund, also has a box in the Montour County Courthouse. Villager Realty of Danville is also collecting items for the military personnel from the Armored Cavalry Regiment of Danville.
Niezinski said the club has some members, including Vice President Peter Heinle and Treasurer Het Patel.
They are in the process of appointing an adviser. The Danville School Board has approved the new club.
High School Principal Jeremy Winn said, "This club provides a great opportunity to recognize our veterans and also provide more information about how to get involved in the armed services. We really appreciate those who helped get this club started."
Club members hope to enable students to learn about the military such as what carers are available, said Niezinski, a 17-year-old senior who plans to join the Army ROTC in college.
They want to invite speakers, such as someone from the National Guard to talk about opportunities with the National Guard, to talk to club members. "We hope to work with the American Legion and the VFW and meet with local vets who need help and learn their stories," he said.
Niezinski's family has a long military history, including his brother, Nick, who is a sophomore at the University of Virginia enrolled in the Army ROTC. Their great grandfather served in World War II. They have an uncle who is a lieutenant colonel in Germany; a relative who is a captain in South Korea; an uncle who was in the Navy; a relative who was in the Army; and an aunt who is a major with the Army Reserves.
Items sought for the soldiers include phone cards; AA and AAA batteries; playing cards; toothpaste and brushes; lip balm; foot powder; Q-tips; boot socks; Cheez-It; Goldfish; Ramen noodles; licorice; Swedish fish; gum; hot chocolate packets; single servings of cereal; packets with ketchup mustard, relish, hot sauce and sugar; disposable cameras; sports magazines; sunblock; shaving lotion; shampoo; baby wipes; nail clippers; tissues; stationery; pens; pencils; canned nuts; Trail Mix; powder drink mix packets; instant coffee; tea bags; beef jerky; and beef sticks.