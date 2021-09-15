DANVILLE — Drivers looking to pick up a cup of coffee on the go have a new option at Happy Mug Drive Thru.
The shop, open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1140 Mill Street, Danville — the entrance is off Center Street, across from the CVS parking lot — offers drinks including espresso-based drinks like a latte, refreshers and smoothies.
Owners Brad and JoAnn Bason, of Bason Coffee Roasting, will hold a formal ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday and as part of the grand opening celebration will offer free drip coffee to drive-thru customers all day.
“With only one other coffee drive-thru in Danville, it only makes sense to give customers another option on the other side of town,” said Brad Bason.
Happy Mug Drive Thru will soon be offering online ordering for pick up at the window or inside. Indoor walk-in counter ordering is planned for the near future. For more information search for Happy Mug Drive Thru on Facebook or visit HappyMugDriveThru.com.