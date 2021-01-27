Pennsylvania health officials announced another 222 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the state's total past 21,000 since the pandemic began last March.
The number of new cases ticked up for the third day in a row according to data from the Department of Health as did the number of people vaccinated. The number of patients in hospitals across Pennsylvania continued to drop.
Statewide, the DOH announced another 5,874 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest total in a week. In the past week, there have been 31,599 new cases and 1,237 new deaths statewide.
In Montour County, there were 32 new infections on Wednesday and 80 new cases in the last week as the state continues to reconcile addresses related to Geisinger testing submissions. There were three new virus-related deaths in Montour County on Wednesday and six new deaths in the last week, bringing the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 48.
Another Northumberland County resident died Wednesday, bringing the county's weekly total to nine and it's overall total to 288. There have also been 6,632 new infections in the county in the last week, including 86 on Wednesday.
Across Pennsylvania, there were 18 counties with at least 100 new cases on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations decreased across Pennsylvania while increasing slightly at the region's hospitals.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 3,768 patients being treated in hospitals across the state, down 22 from Tuesday. There are 759 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) and 447 on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is up 11 from Tuesday.
Locally, there are now 176 patients hospitalized, up by three.
There are 130 patients being treated at Geisinger in Montour County, including 30 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, nine patients are being treated, including two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 37 patients are being treated, including three in the ICU and two on ventilators.
Vaccines
State health officials report 770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Pennsylvania to 631,423 people.
According to data released from the DOH, 491,881 people have received one dose and 139,542 people have received two doses and are fully covered.
On Wednesday, April Hutcheson, a spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf's office, said the state Department of Health is working to make it easier for people to connect to COVID-19 vaccination locations.
“We’re working on it, right now,” Hutcheson said. “It’s like building an airplane while it’s being readied for takeoff.”
Wolf, on Tuesday, said the state has to do a better job of helping people get access to vaccines but also insisted the federal government needs to do a better job of providing doses.
The state’s vaccine rollout has come under increasing scrutiny particularly in light of federal data showing that by several measures the state is performing poorly.
Pennsylvania has administered 770,965 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Only California, Texas, Florida and New York have had more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered than Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.
But when the measures are adjusted for population size or based on the share of doses administered compared to the number provided to the state, Pennsylvania ranks closer to the bottom of the pack, CDC data shows.
North Dakota, which has administered 75,242 out of 86,750, is tops in the country by that measure, at just under 87 percent. West Virginia, which has administered 203,992 out of 243,100 doses is second at just under 84 percent. Only 13 states are ranked lower than Pennsylvania, based on doses administered per 100,000 residents.
Pennsylvania has administered about 65 percent of the doses allocated for initial doses, Hutcheson said.
As of Tuesday, Geisinger Health System had provided 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots, including 7,000 second doses, said Joseph Stender, a Geisinger spokesman.
“To date, we have been told that the state is prioritizing second doses and will distribute an adequate supply of second dose vaccines,” he said. “This has been a fluid process that we continue to monitor on a daily basis,” Stender said.
Nursing homes
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 897 residents have been infected and there have been 220 staff cases, up by seven from Tuesday. There have been 179 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 263 residents and 61 staff members have tested positive, an increase of four positive staff cases. There have been 20 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 227 resident cases, 37 staff member cases and 27 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 40 active COVID-19 cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 19 residents and 21 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, they are down to five active cases, all staffers.
The number of active cases has dropped at SCI-Coal Township. There are 27 active staff cases at the facility, down three from Tuesday. There are no inmate cases. Statewide, there are 2,002 active cases across the two dozen state prisons, including 1,437 inmates.
There are now 207 active cases in the four prisons in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 46 active cases at Allenwood's low-security unit — 30 inmates and 16 staffers — and 43 at the medium-security unit — 10 inmates and 33 staffers.
At USP-Allenwood, all 20 active cases are among staffers. At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are 97 active cases, including 67 inmates and 30 staffers.
CNHI Pennsylvania reporter John Finnerty contributed to this report.