New Danville group educates, advocates for tolerance

DANVILLE — Danville Area High School junior Emma Varano and some friends saw a need at their school.
They wanted a safe and social space for students, including members of the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning) community. It took them most of the school year, but they finally won approval from the administration and, last week, from the school board for the GSA Club, which stands for the interchangeable names, Gay-Straight Alliance or Gender Sexuality Alliance.
"Just myself and a small group of friends," said Varano, who is the club's president. "This school year, we decided what our school needed."
They began the process in September to form the club and kept at it.
"I will say they've done their homework," said Chris Johns, the district's director of student activities and affairs. "It took a while to get their approval."
He said the turnover on the school board and holidays delayed approval of the GSA Club, which Varano said has between 10 and 15 members.
Besides providing a safe and social space for all students, the club also plans to educate the community at large on LGBTQ+ issues, according to its mission statement.
The group members know that won't be easy. While there are many supporters, they also get some opposition. Varano and club Secretary Gwyneth Beiter, a freshman, said that opposition comes mostly from students.
"Posters have been taken down, there are social media posts," Beiter said.
Junior Thalia Hahn, the club treasurer, said some members have felt unsafe, which is something the members hope to prevent.
"One (student) threatened physical harm to our adviser," Varano said.
She said the student was dealt with. Teacher Lorie Flatley is the club adviser, Johns said.
Varano said that in another incident, someone took a picture of one of the posters and put it on social media, "saying we have something wrong with our heads."
They hear slurs in the hallways in school.
"Several people have felt uncomfortable, which is why it's important to have (the club)," said Beiter, who identifies as pansexual, or panromantic, one who is attracted to people of any gender, including non-binary.
Non-binary people are those who don't fit the accepted binary of male and female, feel they are both, neither, or some mix of the two.
Varano, who identifies as a bisexual female attracted to two or more genders, said club members hope to advertise and campaign to gain more members. Colleen Fish is the club's public relations officer.
Non-transgender and heterosexual students also are welcome to join as support, added Beiter.
"We'll probably start a fundraiser and let the school community know we're here," Hahn said.
She said there will be posters with a message such as, "It's OK to come to our club and know you are safe."
Varano said the group also will advocate for tolerance and serve as a resource for those who are questioning themselves.
The club's goals include creating a fun environment for students to make friends and celebrate diversity; provide support by building a safe zone where students can discuss their feelings and any issues they are facing, and "educate students, teachers and administrators to embrace an accepting and safer school by changing policies to deter harassment and discrimination."