DANVILLE — McCarty's Tattered and Torn opens Friday in downtown Danville.
Owner Lisa McCarty moved the business from Bloomsburg to 551 Mill St. where Victoria's Photography was across the street from Old Forge Brewing Co.
She will hold a relocation celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.
"I had a great opportunity for a great location," she said. This is the first time her store has been in a downtown location.
She sells antiques, home decor and has added a line of scarves and jewelry and Airy Acre Soy candles.
"It's always changing. You never know what you are going to find," she said.
"We're not set in any one style. The inventory is always changes and is a mixture of new and old," she said.
"I'm super excited to be part of downtown Danville," McCarty, of Lime Ridge, said.
She began her business in her home in 2007 after her husband, Lee, and she blended six children together in their family. "As empty nesters, I now have the opportunity and the time to focus on a store front," she said.
She has featured vendors Kim Dotzel and Patti Dearman with furniture, upscale items and primitives.
Without her husband and friends, "I wouldn't be here," she said of Missy Farver and Kerry Diehl.
She described her husband as "my rock who keeps me grounded for sure and never gives up on my dreams."
McCarty also thanked her six children for "their constant love and support."
Tracie King, owner of Lucy's Cupboard in Catawissa, stopped in with Diane Klein. "It looks fantastic," King said.
King and McCarty said their businesses support each other. "Businesses like us are more successful if we help each other out," King said.
McCarty's hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and holiday hours of noon to 4 p.m. Sunday through Dec. 22.