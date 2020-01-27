DANVILLE — Henry Voelcker Beer Distributor Inc. has been sold.
A sign on the building lists the new owner as Railside Beverage and Home Brew, at 544 Ferry St.
The manager of the business said Monday this is the slowest time of year. He expects the business to have a good weekend because of the Super Bowl.
He said he is leaving Friday to take another job and he wouldn't give his name. The manager said there are other employees at the business, however.
He said the new owner purchased the business in December from Marc VanSickle, who owned it since 2006. VanSickle converted the warehouse into a retail store and increased the number of beer selections, according to the website.
The manager said they have domestic beer in stock, but not as much craft beer as they used to have.
Henry Voelcker Sr. founded the business after coming to Danville to serve as manager of the Hanover Brewing Co. in 1912 on Steeb Street. He purchased the business in 1915. He later moved to Railroad Street and then to the current location in 1960, according to the website.