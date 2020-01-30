The new Danville Area School Board consisting of mostly new members has gotten off to a good start.
Already it is apparent the board members, eight of whom are new or recently appointed, have been working together to tackle some difficult issues. The bad blood and sniping of the previous board seem to be in the past.
When they learned 35 percent of students were dealing with anxiety, stress, depression and possible drug and alcohol problems, they listened. When a middle school student took his life and 10 high school students were hospitalized during the school year for either suicide attempts or indications they were considering suicide, they knew there was something terribly wrong.
The board voted 9-0 last week to shorten the school day — the longest among the region’s school districts — to no more than 6 hours and 45 minutes. The board also reduced the amount of credits students in grades nine through 12 need to graduate, from 27 to 24.
It’s not a magic formula to cure all ills, but it’s a start.
Board member Christina Fish said, “Students are physically and emotionally exhausted.”
She said with the shorter school day, Danville will still have a school day around the same length of other top school districts in the area. Lewisburg Area students attend school for 6 1/2 hours a day, while Central Columbia attend for 7, she said.
“We didn’t feel we would sacrifice rigor or expectations,” Fish said.
The board also wants the public to have a say in the hiring of a new superintendent.
District residents will get to question the superintendent finalists during a public meeting in the high school auditorium, board President Bonnie Edmeads said prior to last week’s meeting.
Edmeads said the board would interview four or five of the dozen applicants in the first round of interviews.
“Then we will cut it down from that,” she said.
She said the public will be able to take part in a community forum and ask questions of the two or more finalists.
School district employees also will meet with the candidates between the first and second round of interviews and give input to the board.
Edmeads believes the district will hire a new superintendent by March, the latest. The new top administrator likely would start on July 1.
The board also voted last week to hire former Mount Carmel Area grid coach Mike Brennan as head football coach for the 2020-2021 season, to replace Jim Keiser, who resigned in September after he was suspended for a second time. Brennan also was hired as a personalized learning teacher, part of the district’s efforts to provide more individual help and emotional support to students.
Board solicitor Carl Beard said the board and the teachers union also are close to a contract agreement. Danville Education Association President Dave Fortunato agreed.
The new board is just in its second month. There will be other problems, other issues, other solutions. Not all will be easy.
While its members will wrestle with other tough issues as they serve out their terms, if they keep working together, they can find logical solutions.