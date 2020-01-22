DANVILLE — Montour County's new voting machines have arrived.
The machines should be tested Thursday, Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said at a commissioners' work session hosted by Anthony Township Tuesday night.
After the machines are tested, training will be scheduled for poll workers so they are ready for the primary election, he said.
Darlis Dyer, assistant director of elections, said technicians from the company that provided the machines, Election System and Software, will test the machines. She said there are 17 handicapped-accessible machines and 18 other voting machines. The technicians will also unpack and set up the machines.
The state mandated that voting machines be replaced in time for the presidential primary election even though Montour's system produced a paper ballot and showed that every vote was counted accurately, Holdren said.
The county was forced to purchase the machines for $175,000, he said. The state plans to contribute 60 percent, or $105,000, and the federal government is expected to pay $20,000, he said.
That puts $50,000 "on the backs of county taxpayers that should never have been. We didn't need it," he said.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said voters won't see much of a difference between the new system and the old optical scanner system.