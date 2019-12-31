DANVILLE — In the new year, the Danville Area Community Center will offer new classes including aerial yoga and Reformer Pilates.
There will be a free demonstration next week at the Liberty Street center.
Aerial yoga and Reformer Pilates, which is named for the type of equipment, occupy lower level space that had been used for storage, cycling and Crossfit, said Heather Laubach, the center's director of operations.
She said the nearest facilities offering these types of exercises are in the Camp Hill and Lancaster areas.
She and Joann Gray, director of senior fitness, have been certified to teach the classes.
Laubach said she has been teaching Pilates since 2009 and Gray has been teaching mat Pilates since 2003.
Pilates is a series of exercises using special equipment designed to improve physical strength, flexibility, posture and enhance mental awareness, Laubach said.
Gray said aerial yoga, which uses silks in gray and turquoise that are actually made of nylon hung from the ceiling, enhances yoga.
"Someone who may be struggling with a particular pose may be able to do the same pose with the silks," she said.
Aerial yoga helps make people stronger and more flexible. Gray said.
Laubach and Gray said the Reformer Pilates, mat Pilates and aerial yoga are for all body types. People don't need to have any prior experience to use them.
Gray said the silks are also known as hammocks.
The center will bring back floating yoga on paddle boards in the pool with free demonstrations at 10 a.m. Jan. 7 and 10 a.m. and at 7 p.m. Jan. 9.
Free Reformer Pilates demonstrations will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and at 8:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Jan. 9.
Free aerial yoga will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 6, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7 and 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8.
Spaces should be reserved at www.thedacc.com or by calling the center at 570-275-3001.
"Once we started transforming the rooms, people were asking a lot of questions wanting to know more about it," Laubach said.
They painted the rooms and installed new floors.
"We are always trying to find ways for people to get healthy and to be active. With these different areas of fitness, they might find their niche," she said.
Eight people can use the silks at a time. Four people can use the Reformer equipment and four more can do Pilates on mats.
The Reformer equipment works with springs and resistance bands for upper body, lower body, strength and stretching and cardio workouts, Laubach said. "It's a total body workout and adaptable to all body types," she said.
When using the silks, people should dress to be comfortable and can be barefoot or wear socks, Gray said. Avoid wearing anything with buckles on and don't wear good jewelry because it can snag on the cloth, she said.
For the Reformer equipment, people can be barefoot and wear comfortable clothing, she said.
"We're excited to transform this space as well as transform to new classes," Laubach said.
"We're very excited to offer the classes," Gray said.
Six-week classes for the new equipment start Jan. 13. The center also offers 50 other classes for all fitness levels.