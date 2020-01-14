LIBERTY TWP. — A Fresh Meadows, N.Y., man is in jail on $100,000 straight bail after a state trooper found several large bags of marijuana in his car Jan. 14.
Tpr. Matthew Hill stopped Corey Hall, 29, on Interstate 80 west. The police complaint didn't specify why he was stopped.
Hill spoke to Hall and observed indicators of criminal activity. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found several large bags of marijuana, according to the charges.
Hall faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana; not being registered under the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use; and possessing drug paraphernalia of vacuum sealed bags.