THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Sept. 2, 1789, The third presidential cabinet department, the U.S. Treasury was established by Congress.
Sept. 4, 1609, The island of Manhattan was discovered by navigator Henry Hudson.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Bill Bowman, sports editor for The Danville News, wrote a beautiful article in the local newspaper. It began: “The real 'Ironman' is gone. Johnny Lahout, widely known as the No. 1 fan for all Danville Area High School sports, passed away. Lahout, a 1942 DHS graduate, was the motivational heartbeat for all Danville sports.”
It is an inspiring article about Johnny and his dedication to all Danville sports, mentioning how he traveled home while working at Fort Dix, N.J., for football and basketball games. He was also a fan of softball, baseball, field hockey and tennis matches. He officiated at track and field meets, kept score for the boys basketball team, and Johnny was famous for the signs he hung up in locker rooms. Everyone with a positive message: “There’s no I in team,” or most famous, “Quitters never win and winners never quit.” He was constantly trying to encourage every athlete, said Danville boys track coach Barry Seidel, “Not just the stars, he wanted everyone to succeed.” According to the article, he rode the buses with the teams to away games, sold sodas at school and at American Legion baseball games. Bill Anderson commented that “50 to 75 percent of the things he did, most people never knew.” The article contained praise from coaches and all who knew him.
There was also a letter from Steve McCloskey, son of legendary coach Whitey McCloskey, expressing his sadness of the passing of a Danville institution. “The death of Johnny Lahout ends a Danville tradition that spanned many years.” He added, “To me, Johnny always symbolized the good things about Danville, loyalty, dedication, honesty, enthusiasm, and honor; not just words to Johnny, they were a way of life. He was a part of the lives of every generation of student athletes at Danville. His death is not only a loss to the people who knew him but to future generations of Danvillians. Johnny wasn’t just a fan, he was truly a great man who taught all of us. 'A winner never quits and quitters never win.'”
The Danville golf team had an impressive showing on the toughest course played on to date.
The Ironmen had the top five medalists at the Susquehanna Valley League East Meet as they rolled to a 46-shot victory at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club in Hummels Wharf.
Mark Miller led the way for the Ironmen, “firing a 73.” He was followed by teammates Andrew Kennedy (76), Seth Kanaskie (77), Jeremy Graham (78) and Brian Conroy (79), as medalists.
Danville beat three of the seven SVL teams by more than 100 strokes and five of them by at least 90.
The Ironmen, who improved to 28-0, extended their winning streak to 106 matches, “blistered the more difficult back nine, led by Seth Kanaskie, Miller and Graham.”
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The First Baptist Church of Danville captured first-place honors in the Montour-Columbia Church Softball League for the 1980 season. The First Baptist team members pictured in the local newspaper were: Jim Bowen, Gary Morris, Ron Davis, mgr., Larry Foust, Steve Cutler, Brian Thrush, Eric Miller, Gary Beveridge, Joe Oberdorf, Dave Woser, Wayne Krebs and Wayne Brookhart.
Isabella Gold, 3, and Maurah Steinmetz, 4, of Danville were pictured in the local newspaper enjoying a fast-moving game of ‘hot potato’ in front of their Market Street homes while 18-month-old Talia Steinmetz watched their quick movements.
The Danville Area High School wrestling coaches were presented with certificates of recognition by state Rep. Merle Phillips. The recipients: Ron Kanaskie, named coach of the year by the Pennsylvania Coaches Association, Chris Ranck, Gary Hepfer Jr. and Bill Elder appeared in a photo in the local newspaper.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Danville Lions and Kiwanis clubs split a doubleheader at their annual inter-service club picnic held at Sunnybrook Park. Kiwanis, behind some of the greatest fly catching, won the softball game, 7-0. The Lions captured the dash to the dinner table.
More than 140 members of the Kiwanis and Lions clubs, including families, turned out for the event.
George Myerley and George Holmes were the winning battery, while Robert Cashner and Ralph Purpur were the losing duo.
H.L. Gillian of Kiwanis left the game early due to a turned ankle. Jack Magill, also of Kiwanis, was taken out because he was getting too good.
Teams reported only one glove was missing, as they trekked off the field during the dark hours, belonging to Dale Fulmer.
(The above article is mostly taken directly from the newspaper as I felt that I couldn’t do it justice rewriting it. The author had a sense of humor that I wanted to keep in it.)
A large group of residents turned out at F.Q. Hartman Field for the annual "Meet the Ironmen Night."
Each coach introduced the group of boys on the Ironmen squad, which he would coach through the season.
Coach Walter McCloskey introduced the ends, Bernard Zabarowski, the tackles, John Maturani, the guards and centers, Eugene Snyder, the backs and William Elder, the freshmen unit.
Head mentor Jay Livzey was in charge of the program. Light drills were held for the benefit of the spectators.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Danville had reason to be proud of the success the atomic bomb had on ending World War II.
Thomas Curry, son of Mary Curry, West Mahoning Street, was a metallurgist at the Lynchburg Foundry, Virginia, which was commended by Undersecretary of War Robert P. Patterson for the part they played in the manufacture of the powerful explosive.
Castings for the machinery at plants where atomic bombs were manufactured were made at the Lynchburg Foundry, though the employees had no information about what they were manufacturing until the news of the first atomic bomb was flashed around the world.
Curry, a graduate of the Danville High School, class of 1928, entered Penn State where he studied metallurgy, graduating in 1932.
He assumed his new position with the Lynchburg Foundry and since that time engaged in experimental work in the metallurgy field. His sister, Mrs. William Lawrence, also resided in Danville.
Donald William Magill, radar man, third class, USNR, of Ash Street, Danville, served aboard the USS Santee, the only carrier to take a loaded "kamikaze" through its top and a torpedo through its side in the same action without halting operations. It was also the first carrier to support a landing and to intercept a blockade runner, successfully waging anti-submarine warfare. The Santee, which carried on fleet operations for two days at Leyte despite the damage, also saw action in the invasion of North Africa, Palau, Aitape, Hollandia, Guam and Morotal.
There won’t be any 1920 information from this date as there aren’t any Danville News newspapers available after August.
Best wishes to all students beginning the new school year, whether online or in the classroom, during these unusual circumstances.
The Mooresburg One-Room Schoolhouse will be open to visitors this Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.