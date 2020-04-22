“The sun was warm but the wind was chill. You know how it is with an April day.”
— Robert Frost
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
4/25/1956 Elvis Presley had his first number one hit with “Heartbreak Hotel.”
4/26/1986 An explosion and fire at the No. 4 reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine resulted in a nuclear meltdown.
4/26/2009 The U.S. declared a public health emergency (Swine Flu).
THIS WEEK IN DANVILLE HISTORY
April 1846 The Susquehanna was in fine navigable order. The lumbermen were on their way to market with thousands of rafts and arks.
4/19/1861 Seven days after fire opened on Fort Sumter, a large and enthusiastic meeting of Danville citizens who favored sustaining the government to maintain the Union was held in the Court House. They unanimously passed a series of resolutions responding to the proclamation endorsing the War Bill and readiness to rise and fit out a volunteer company.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
According to a Danville News article, it took a special person to take on the duties of a little league president. First, this person had to be a baseball fan, which made Tim McConnell the obvious choice to succeed Dave Ross for that position. McConnell added, “There’s nothing like going to Washies on a nice day when there’s a couple games going on and a lot of people there.”
Van Wagner released his second CD entitled "Flat Bottom Town." Van recently performed at Booth Theatre and released his 26th CD, "You Can’t Force a Mule."
Jessi Perruquet won four gold medals at the YMCA national swimming championships and was honored with a citation from Montour County Commissioners Tom Herman, Bernie Swank and Harold Hurst.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Junior high school math teacher Jeff Brandt won the 8th annual Penn Relays Marathon, finishing the 26 miles, 383-yard course exactly eight minutes ahead of the runner-up. Brandt, who teaches in Danville, ran in second or third place for the first half of the race. He passed the early leader at the midway mark and began to pull away at 15 miles. His winning time was 2 hours, 22 minutes and 56 seconds.
The elementary wrestling banquet held for individual feats gave honors to Ross Walker for most takedowns; Josh Gray for rookie of the year; Dave White for rookie of the year; and Mike Berkheimer for fastest fall and most falls.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Danville Chief of Police Joseph T. Shultz announced that he would be retiring in early May. Chief Shultz, the oldest local employee, began his service with the Danville Police Department on a regular basis on January 6, 1930. He was named chief in December of 1946. Chief Shultz was a veteran of WWI.
Walter McCloskey, head of the Washies Playground staff, announced the annual improvement appeal funds would expand the playground by constructing two macadam tennis courts. The goal of the playground staff, to create a place of enjoyment and recreation for all ages, was supported by the generosity of area residents.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The parents of Pfc. William Wyant received word that their son was killed in action with the United States Marines at Iwo Jima. Wyant entered service the night of his graduation from Danville High School in 1943.
Lt. Jean Lunger, a DHS graduate and of the Danville State Hospital, received her promotion to the rank of 1st Lieutenant. After enlisting in the Army Nurse Corps and serving in hospitals throughout the states, she began serving with the 74th General Hospital in England in 1944.
Pvt. Jess Hartman, Jr. who was reported missing in action in Luxembourg in December and then reported as repatriated in January was now seriously wounded in action in Germany and hospitalized in a base hospital overseas.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
An article in The Morning News stated that more than 80,000 farms in Pennsylvania lacked labor and should promote a big “Putting Up” season. It asked the people of this country to consider the food situation and prepare the ground for home gardens.
Seeds and green vegetables were limited and more than doubled in price.
Many of the farmhands, some members of the armed forces of WWI, were lost at war. Those that returned were employed by manufacturing plants and were paid twice as much as farmers. The Spanish flu was still an issue.
This article might be food for thought for our present situation.
When picking up a prescription at CVS this week I decided to visit one of my favorite haunts, Montgomery Park, to enjoy the birds and squirrels searching for food while watching the Susquehanna River flowing onto the Chesapeake Bay.
Upon leaving to return home, I entered Mill Street from Market St. and saw only 10 cars parked along the entire street. I continued north on Mill and decided to pull over and sit for a while on the empty street.
There were two different couples walking their dogs, another person running, one looking in a store window. It started making me recall the times of the late '40s and '50s.
I sat in front of what was Texas Lunch, known as Pappas since the mid-1930s, remembering how John Pappas was always open and ready for the early morning breakfast group going to work. He was also there for those who needed a hot dog before heading home after a night out with, as Walt Reichen recalled, a Texas hot dog topped with Pappas' special sauce. The Kuziak family purchased the business in 2013. I began thinking of luncheonettes around town.
To name a few, Rea & Derick’s lunch counter was always busy. Workman’s, today Royal Nails, a luncheonette, was the Greyhound Bus Stop in the '50s. I believe they had a pinball machine in their shop.
M. Hartman was there before Kate’s, a small luncheonette next to the Masters Barber Shop. Kate’s was a place where I, along with different coworkers at the Acme Supermarket, would go on our break.
Some of those friends and co-workers were Bill Vincent, Jim Moser, Tom Kase and Freddie Fox. I worked at the checkout counter next to Mom Sheatler, who knew everyone that entered the store.
Most DHS students of that era remember Kate Wray’s lunch counter on Front Street. Also, they would remember that Buckley’s opened in the mid-50s.
Others on Mill Street were: J. Karlson, Superior restaurant, M. McDonald’s to Mary’s Restaurant, Maurice Kotzen, H. Densenberger, and A&M dairy store.
There were two lunchrooms in Riverside, Sun Tex-Sun Drive-In was on the immediate right as you exited the bridge and Mae Esterbrook was located on D&H Avenue. Fourth-warders loved Emmy Sherwood’s on Ash Street and J. McWilliams on East Market Street.
There were many of these small luncheonettes in the 2nd Ward under different owners through these years: R. Lehman, B. Johnson became Hap’s, then Ed’s Lunch and T. Walker to Ellis Howard and Jones’ Home Front.
I also remember a diner on the left after crossing the Reading Railroad tracks and leaving North Mill St. I'm not sure, but it may have been called the Victory Diner.
Newberry’s new store, now the Salvation Army, had a luncheon counter.
As I am sure everyone noticed, I am spending a lot of my stay-at-home time reminiscing. It helps.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear on Thursdays in The Danville News.