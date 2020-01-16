Are friendly rebuttals of other columnists permitted? I realize Marc Theissen’s a big shot at the Washington Post Writers’ Group and I’m a lowly local scribbler. Regardless, mismanaged current events demand comment. Silence is complicity. His column appeared Dec. 28. His column listed “10 best things Trump has done in 2019.” Friends: it’s unacceptable to oppose Trump simply because he’s an immoral, lying, scheming clown. I oppose him because his administration’s inept and amateurish policies have failed America and his supporters especially.
Theissen’s #10: He continued to deliver for the forgotten Americans.
Okay, the stock market economy continues a helium trend, a course set courtesy of the Obama administration. Yet neither Obama nor Trump have narrowed the wage gap. Unemployment may be down, so is the ability of wage earners to increase their overall wealth. It’s desperate for most to pay bills. How many workers take on two or three jobs to cover escalating housing, auto, food and medical costs? How many workers have dropped out of the workforce? The rich brag a rising tide floats all boats. That’s true if you own a boat or at least wear a life preserver. Otherwise, you drown. More and more of Trump’s voters are drowning because they don’t receive stock dividends and because of his folly to restore a false nostalgic past rather than foster a modern economy. More of his voters suffer, by slashed environmental regulations, foul air and polluted water. Poor whites should listen and learn from poor blacks. Trump’s no friend of the working man or woman.
Theissen’s #9: He implemented tighter work requirements for food stamps.
Protestant work ethic me endorses accountability. Work promotes self-respect. Yet, I also know that a working mother struggling to make ends meet can get ejected from the social welfare systems that enable her to keep working. She can make more money if she stops working. The whole system needs an overhaul. Our son once was laid off, but because he worked another job, he received no unemployment compensation, unlike the other workers who enjoyed their funded holiday.
Theissen’s #8: He has gotten NATO allies to cough up more money for our collective security.
Increases had been agreed to years ago. Nations were moving in this direction. But imitating a mob boss damages, to Putin’s delight, the cohesion of this essential alliance, dismantling 75 years of peace, stability and economic growth.
Theissen’s #7: He stood with the people of Hong Kong.
A few platitudes of support don’t excuse an insecure, self-serving Trump from fearing China, and being desperate for applause for trade wins. Trump doesn’t defend democracy. Money matters more.
I’ll combine Theissen’s #6 with #5: His withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty is delivering China and North Korea a strategic setback. His maximum pressure campaign is crippling Iran.
You’re joking, right? They don’t seem to be quivering in their boots. His warped sense of being a tough guy has worsened international relationships. Jealous of Obama, he trashes effective diplomacy and treaties that achieved collective results and instead tries to unilaterally intimidate nations to do his ignorantly dangerous bidding. It’s foreign policy by whim, ego, fiat. Win/lose never is sane foreign policy but a recipe for lose/lose, and more dead.
Theissen’s #4: His tariff threats forced Mexico to crack down on illegal immigration.
Do you mean the immigration patterns that already were plummeting? Why is it that Trump’s default method is threat for short-sighted propaganda gains rather than the hard, disciplined work of intelligent collaboration to solve severe systemic issues?
Theissen’s #3: He delivered the biggest blow to Planned Parenthood in three decades.
And thus cruelly punished the most effective health care organization preventing abortions, helping women with health care and birth control and stemming the tide of sexually transmitted diseases.
Theissen’s #2: He ordered the operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
You mean he did his job? His other decisions have given terrorists their juiciest recruiting tool.
Theissen’s #1: He has continued to appoint conservative judges at a record pace.
Yes, at a record pace he has installed the most incompetent and activist judges in the history of any presidency. Do you know the reason for this record pace? Because McConnell refused to let the Senate do its job and review Obama’s appointees, most of whom were qualified moderate jurists acceptable to both parties.
I’ll credit Theissen for mentioning how his next column will list the 10 worst things Trump did in 2019. Maybe he’ll mention something deserving rebuttal. Maybe.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.