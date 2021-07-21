Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories on the Susquehanna River. Read the previous article at thedanvillenews.com.
Some local anglers wade into the Susquehanna to cast their lines. Others paddle out in a boat and then float, letting the current carry them downstream. A few try their luck right from the riverbank.
John Smink, who lives south of Sunbury in a cabin he built with his dad along the river, likes to go out in his airboat, which needs just two inches of water to navigate.
Now in his 60s, he learned to fish from his grandmother, who could stand as still as a statue for hours on the riverbank, holding her pole, he said.
“My parents made sure we all had swimming lessons,” he said, “and by the age of 12, I was allowed to run our V-bottom boat all by myself.”
Now, in retirement, he fishes “as much as I can,” whether on the river, on nearby lakes, or on excursions to lakes and rivers in New York and elsewhere. His favorite outing on the Susquehanna is to get some live bait and just drift with his line in the water.
Van Wagner, native of Danville, also started fishing as a boy. “When I was young,” he said, “my father taught me to wade in the river about waist deep and fish for rock bass by the F.Q. Hartman field.” He claims that the Susquehanna is “one of the most diverse fisheries on the East Coast.”
Wagner still likes fishing for rock bass, which are smaller than smallmouth but “really pretty with red eyes.” His big triumph as a fisherman was catching a musky “nearly three feet long with good sized teeth.” He released that fish back into the river.
Bob Stoudt, now the head of MARC, the Montour Area Recreation Commission, started fishing as a boy with his father, mostly on the North Branch, and tries to get out on the river whenever he can.
He likes to use a flat-bottomed aluminum boat. A perfect day, he said, is to spend eight hours just floating on the river, with a lunch stop ashore along the way.
Sometimes the river is not cooperative. Stoudt’s family vacation plans this month had to be scrapped because of the recent high-water conditions.
“When you go out, you want to have fun,” he said. “If it’s muddy and fast, it’s not good fishing, plus there can be unseen dangers like branches lurking beneath the surface.”
Smallmouth bass
Here in the Central Susquehanna Valley, smallmouth bass are the most prevalent sport fish.
Smink’s greatest success comes at dusk. He goes out by the nearby eel weirs, drops anchor, fastens on a topwater lure with a propeller, and starts pulling in the bass. If they are hitting that evening, he might catch 30 to 40 fish.
Susquehanna smallmouths are well known. Dave Decoteau, of Riverside Adventure Co., has a client from Ohio who comes to him every few weeks to rent a boat to fish for bass. “Every few casts he catches something,” said Decoteau.
The trick is to match the bait to the fish, to place it at just the right spot in the water, and to move it just enough to catch the fish’s attention, he said. That is why there are so many lures on the market, and why fishermen gather at displays at Cabela’s and other fishing supply stores to covet the latest.
Smink has hundreds of lures, and he estimates that his large tackle box may contain several thousand dollars worth of flat lures and weights, twisters and spinners, in all colors of the rainbow, all tailored for a particular fish at a particular place and season.
Smink’s ideal lure is snag-proof and has some interesting motion or light pattern to attract the fish. Some of his favorites are crickhoppers, twist tail minnows, and bottom bouncing lures.
Stoudt, by contrast, has found his ideal lure and stays with it for most river fishing. It’s a No. 3 red and white Mepps with a squirrel tail. “I’ve used it all my life,” he said, usually with his trusty Zebco closed-face reel. He also likes soft lures, like grubs, especially if he is standing and wading in the water.
Wagner, when asked about favorite bait and lures, said, “I’ll never tell. That’s my secret.”
Live bait is best
Everyone agrees, though, that live bait is best.
“Grubs, nightcrawlers, and hellgrammites are all good,” said Stoudt.
Hellgrammites, the larval form of the dobsonfly, are caught in a net, often in a creek or in about 24-inch-deep water in the river. One person holds the net and the other overturns stones to urge the larva toward the net. “Hellgrammites are really scary looking,” he said, “about three or four inches long with pinchers, but they are tremendously effective for bass.”
Smink rakes for hellgrammites, too, when the river isn’t too deep. He likes to use minnows as well, which he attaches to a hand-tied fly when fishing for walleye in the fall.
Wagner and Stroudt usually catch and release their fish, while Smink keeps some and releases some. “I like to eat fish,” he said, “and to do fish frys for people.” He has developed his own secret coating, along with a way to remove the fishy taste from some fish with a salt and baking soda soak.
Anglers find, though, that one disadvantage of live bait is that fish are much more likely to swallow it than an artificial lure and so the hook gets embedded deep. The new circle hook offers a solution to this, by catching just the corner of the mouth, making the fish easy to release.
Smallmouth bass, along with crappies and some largemouth bass, and bottom feeders like carp and catfish, are the most common summer catches in the river. Walleye appear in the fall. But the biggest challenge of them all is the muskellunge, or musky. A long torpedo-shaped fish with sharp teeth, it “will eat anything,” said Stoudt. Some anglers hate them because they eat other fish, frogs, small ducklings, even small mammals. But fishing for them is a thrill.
“Once you try to catch a musky, you become obsessed,” Stoudt said. His lifetime fishing triumph was landing a 44-inch musky in the Susquehanna near Montgomery in 2005, using a bait cast reel and a No. 5 spinner. Catching a musky is hard work. It is telling that Smink calls musky “the fish of a thousand casts.” A few years ago, after a week of heavy casting for musky, Stoudt ended up needing shoulder surgery.
In the PA Fish and Boat Commission list of Trophy Fish for 2020, the largest musky caught was 53.5 inches long, in Tionesta Lake, and the largest in the Susquehanna was 42 inches. The year before, there were two caught in the Susquehanna at 50 inches each.
Local anglers said it’s crucial to raise awareness, especially among young people, of the environmental and recreational benefits that the river provides.
“We want families to go out and go fishing,” said Stoudt. He is working with sportsmen’s groups to offer classes in fishing at the Preserve and at Mahoning Creek. He also hopes to get some fishing kits to loan out at Montour Preserve.
Stoudt recommends a closed-face Zebco reel for kids just starting out. A basic rod and reel, along with a few bobbers and hooks, can be had for about $20.
Anglers under 16 do not need a license, though an adult fishing with them does need one. But, he notes, fishing fees are put to good use to protect our rivers and streams.
He recommends browsing the Fish and Boat Commission website to learn all about fishing and enjoying Pennsylvania’s waterways.