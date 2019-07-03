No lack of patriotism among citizens of Danville

243 YEARS AGO IN CONGRESS 1776
"The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen United States of America
"When in the Course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness —That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, —That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it and to institute new Government..."
With the Revolutionary War in full swing, the movement for independence from Britain had grown and delegates of the Continental Congress were faced with a vote on the issue. In mid June, 1776, a five man committee, including Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, was tasked with drafting a formal statement of the colonies’ intentions. The congress formally adopted the Declaration of Independence, written largely by Jefferson, in Philadelphia on July 4, a date now celebrated as the birth of American independence.
July 4, 1826: Fifty years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, both Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died on July 4th, 1826. Five years later, in 1831, James Monroe passed on the Fourth of July.
July 1850: James Deen completed at his extensive foundry, machining and blacksmith shop, a cannon weighing 1,830 pounds and carried a 12-pound powder ball in time to give expression to the voice of North Danville on this patriotic occasion.
“Let the annual return of July 4th forever refresh our recollections of these rights and an undiminished devotion to them.”
-Thomas Jefferson
July 1861: Confederates were set up and waiting for the Union army to come to them. The site they chose was the Porterfield Farm, a farmhouse built by Davy Crocket’s grandfather. A cannon was placed in front of the house and sharp shooters in the windows. About 10 a.m. the Union army arrived and the Confederates opened fire. The battle lasted about two hours when the Confederates began to withdraw. A telegraph arrived in Danville that the Danville Rifles had their first brush with rebel forces, July 2-4 at the Porterfield Farm near Haynesville.
“I am well aware of the toll and blood and treasure that it will cost us to maintain this Declaration and support and defend these states. Yet through all the gloom I can see the rays of raving light and glory.”
-John Adams
July 4, 1918: The Morning News reported that there wasn’t any lack of patriotism among the citizens of Danville nor any unwillingness to shoulder the burdens that fall upon free citizens. The numerous activities incidental to the World War, in which our town has taken such a conspicuous part, overshadows a mere Fourth of July demonstration.
Patriotic Danville has shown that it has the love of America in its heart, that it is willing to sacrifice and, if need be, to fight for it. That the proper spirit which should find expression in a Fourth of July demonstration exists here no one will doubt.
“We here in America believe our participation in this present war to be only the fruitage of what our forefathers planted. Our case differs from theirs only in this, that it is our inestimable privilege to concert with men out of every nation what shall make not only make the liberties of America secure but those of every other people as well.”
-President Woodrow Wilson, July 4,1918 at Mount Vernon Estate
July 4, 1942: According to the local newspaper, no patriotic exercises were scheduled for the first war-time Independence Day holiday in 25 years. It was to be observed quietly in Danville. The Industrial employees in defense plants were urged by the government to continue important production as a patriotic contribution.
“On the day that memorialized the United States’ violent separation from Britain, the U.S. Army Air Force joined the Royal Air Force in a raid on Nazis in Holland; setting off a different kind of fireworks.”
-President Franklin D. Roosevelt
July 4, 1951: Most of those living in Montour County spent a quiet 4th of July as the stormy weather postponed many of the planned activities.
President Truman addressed the 150,000 people at the Mall for the 175th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Truman gave a speech from the Washington Monument about progress in the Korean War.
July 4, 1965: President Johnson signed a bill ending ethnic restrictions on immigration to the United States.
July 4, 1970: Supporters of President Richard Nixon decided to hold a massive entertainment filled non-partisan “Honor America Day” on the National Mall in Washington. Critics saw it as a pro-Vietnam War rally. Tensions were high and the event turned into a massive protest and chaos.
President John F. Kennedy speaking on the Declaration of Independence:
"This document remains worth celebrating 186 years after it was given life — bequeathing to us a free country along with the sacred obligation to care for it. The question we must ask ourselves on Independence Day is whether we are living up to that obligation as our founders would have expected— and whether we’re fully affirming, harvesting and sharing the fruits of the freedom they secured for us."
While enjoying this special holiday please remember those that donned the military uniform of the United States of America allowing you to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears every week in The Danville News.