Due to a rainy weather forecast, Saturday night is now the night to watch out for ghosts and goblins — and other costumed children roaming neighborhoods in search of candy.
Motorists should exercise extreme caution when driving, and trick-or-treaters should be extra careful, to avoid any mishap.
Trick-or-treaters' risk of being injured by motorists increases greatly, according to AAA. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries and fatalities, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to AAA.
"Because excited trick-or-treaters often forget about safety, motorists and parents must be even more alert," AAA stated.
Here are some tips for motorists when out and about on Saturday night, brought to you by AAA — and common sense:
First of all, slow down in residential neighborhoods. Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit just in case some little Elsa or Buzz Lightyear darts into the street.
Speaking of that, watch out for those Marvel characters or Batman walking on the road, especially those with dark costumes, which are harder to see at night. Watch for them crossing the street. They tend to cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.
LOOK FOR THEM EVERYWHERE!
To the left, the right, in yards and on porches from where, like a white-tailed deer in rut, they may dash across the road.
If you are a parent, you likely know all of this already, but as a reminder, have an older, responsible youth or an adult, like yourself, go along to supervise children under age 12.
Know where they are going and tell the kids to travel along established routes in familiar areas. Tell them to only go to well-lit houses and to never enter a stranger’s home or garage.
Give them a time to return home and tell them not to eat any treats until they get home.
Of course, review pedestrian and traffic safety rules.
By the way, make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and visible with retro-reflective material.
As for you trick-or-treaters, wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and treat buckets so those drivers can see you, and don't wear disguises that block your vision. That means, don't wear a face mask but use nontoxic face paint, instead.
Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries, and don't shine it into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic. Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street, cross streets only at the corner, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.
Last, but not least, tell your parents where you are going.
If everyone — motorists, parents and trick-or-treaters — pay attention and exercise caution, Halloween can be a treat, not a nightmare.