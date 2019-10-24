October means pumpkins on the doorstep, ghouls in the yard and russet wreaths on the front door. For two local women, Patty Whitenight of Riverside and Marian Davis of Valley Township, that means they are in full production creating decorations for fall and Halloween.
For Whitenight, it all starts with the pumpkins. Her dad, Dale Whitenight, plants about 20 acres in pumpkins, from orange jack-o'-lanterns to exotics like horny toads, china dolls and Turk’s turban, also known as Mexican hats. This year they grew more than a dozen varieties and brought in a few more from other vendors to sell at their farm market outside of Riverside.
“As a kid,” said Whitenight, “the Mexican hat is the first pumpkin I remember that wasn’t a jack-o'-lantern.”
Now one of her favorites is the “One Too Many,” which looks like a bloodshot eye. She likes the streaks of red because they blend so nicely when decorating.
“White pumpkins are getting more and more common,” she said.
They used to be overlooked because they lay on their side, but breeding has made them stand up straight with an upright stem like a regular pumpkin. White pumpkins and porcelain dolls, with a pink cast, are especially popular for fall weddings. “Brides want pumpkins for their tables but not necessarily bright orange ones.”
Other favorites are the warty toad pumpkin, fairy tales and teddy bears.
“All of these pumpkins are edible,” said Whitenight, “but some have a light flesh that doesn’t seem right for a pumpkin pie.”
She also sells assorted squash, including caveman clubs and snake gourds, which might be four feet long and coiled like a snake.
While Whitenight finds her craft materials in the pumpkin patch, Davis searches the craft stores for just the right mesh ribbon to make door decorations and wall hangings. She picks her base color, twists and fastens the 21-inch-wide ribbon to a regular metal wreath frame, then lets her imagination guide her decorations. Sometimes she uses burlap as the base.
“The ribbon material is just the background,” she said. “What I build into the mesh is what makes these wreaths unique.”
She uses a lot of fall fruits and foliage but also creates special shapes, such as a pumpkin or a witch’s hat. Her husband, Tim, constructs the frames for these special creations.
A.C. Moore and Michael’s supply her with the basic colors of mesh ribbon, but for more unusual colors and patterns, such as stripes and blends, they search online, or take a road trip.
“My favorite source of materials,” said Davis, “is the Hobby Lobby in Horseheads, N.Y. We enjoy the drive up there, too.”
Davis first started making these wreaths by accident. She was in A.C. Moore some years back looking for materials for another project, saw a how-to book on working with mesh, bought some ribbon, and a cottage industry was born. It takes about three hours to make one wreath.
Several years ago she was encouraged to bring some wreaths to a craft show at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU), where she worked, and now Tim and Marian go to about 18 shows a year, at high schools and communities throughout Eastern Pennsylvania.
“You have to learn what will sell and what people are willing to pay. In this area, if you charge $60 for something, it may be beautiful, but you are likely to still have it at the end of the day.”
With three hours of labor and material costs in each wreath, it’s hard to set a price.
“We’ve been told that our wreaths are really reasonable,” she said.
They also make some small items, like spiders and free-standing pumpkins, out of the mesh. These are Tim’s specialty and they sell out quickly.
“As you go to more shows, you learn and see what other people have,” Davis said, “and then you try to make things they don’t have.” Size matters, too. If an item is too big, like a three-foot dragonfly they have taken to several fairs, it is slow to sell.
Pumpkins are decorative on their own, with no need for painting or carving, but one new way of dressing them up, according to Whitenight, is to glue stems of succulent plants at the top to make it seem as if they are growing out of the pumpkin.
She offered a class to about a dozen local students at the market on Oct. 12 on how to decorate pumpkins with succulents. White pumpkins and porcelain dolls are especially good for this, and jade is one of the easiest succulents to find. She recommended pinching off assorted plant stems and applying them in a circle on top, putting glue on the side of the stem so that the plant can possibly be re-rooted later when the pumpkin starts to rot. Dried flowers and colored buttons can also be added.
Stacking towers are another popular way to display pumpkins.
“You have to choose just the right shapes and colors to get the perfect stack,” Whitenight said. “It’s best to cut the stems close while they are still green.”
That way they will balance perfectly and not need a stake through the middle. If kept cool, uncut pumpkins should stay fresh for two to three months.
Mary Bernath is an associate professor of English at Bloomsburg University.