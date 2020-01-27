DANVILLE — No injuries occurred when a car struck an Evangelical Community Hospital ambulance at about 7:50 a.m. Jan. 23 on Route 11 in front of the Penn Jersey Market.
Danville Officer Jared Bangs said Nathan Jones, 54, of Danville, was leaving the Danville Middle School parking lot and headed to the market. Bangs said the ambulance, which didn't have a patient inside, had just left Geisinger.
Alyssa Ogden was driving the ambulance. The Chrysler 300 collided with the driver's side box area of the ambulance, Bangs said.
He said the crash remains under investigation.