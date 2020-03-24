DANVILLE — None were injured during a collision involving an ambulance and a car at Routes 11 and 54.

Danville Patrolman Keith Davenport said there was minor damage on both vehicles. The ambulance was from the Sunbury-Selinsgrove area, he said.

Kelly Shoop, 29, was driving the ambulance with its flashing lights on at the intersection at about 6:45 a.m. Monday. The ambulance was on its way to Geisinger with a critical care patient, he said.

The other vehicle driven by Valerie Reitz, of the Sunbury area, couldn't stop in time, Davenport said. No charges will be filed, he said. 

