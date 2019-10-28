No injuries resulted when a Danville school bus turning from Ferry Street onto East Front Street clipped a parked car, Danville police said.
Detective Justin Stanley said the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. Monday. He said no charges would result.
John Buckenberger was driving the Reichard Busing bus when the back of the bus hit the front driver's side of a Lexus owned by Kelly Knorr, of Berwick.
Acting Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said there was a very minor touch of the bus onto a car with no need to transfer students to another bus.