ELYSBURG — Pennsylvania Master Naturalist, a nonprofit organization, is partnering with Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) to train citizen volunteers in natural sciences in the spring of 2021.
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is dedicated to building a corps of knowledgeable volunteers committed to protecting Pennsylvania’s natural heritage. Interested Pennsylvanians become certified Master Naturalists through training and volunteer service.
Trained Master Naturalists design and pursue a wide variety of service projects from habitat restoration and native plantings, to nature walks and interpretative displays or publications on natural history, to water quality monitoring and supporting the natural resource conservation efforts of partnering organizations.
To become a certified Master Naturalist volunteer, participants must complete an initial 50-hour volunteer training course followed by annual volunteer service and continuing education in the natural sciences.
Adults who are curious about nature, enjoy the outdoors and want to be a part of natural resource conservation in Pennsylvania are ideal candidates to become Pennsylvania Master Naturalists.
Interested persons should apply online by Jan. 15, to receive a discounted tuition rate for the training course in Montour County. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1. More information is available at pamasternaturalist.org. Scholarships are available. Space is limited.
Once accepted into the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist program, participants (referred to as trainees during the first year) begin by attending an initial intensive training. This natural history course includes at least 50 hours of classroom (weekday evenings) and field sessions (Saturdays). Following initial training, participants will engage in 30 hours of service in the first year and 8 hours of continuing education to become certified as a Master Naturalist volunteer. To maintain their status as Master Naturalist volunteers, participants must complete 20 hours of volunteer service and 12 hours of continuing education each year.
In 2021, training in partnership with Montour Area Recreation Commission will begin in April and run through the end of June. A training schedule and application information can be found on Pennsylvania Master Naturalist’s website at pamasternaturalist.org under “Become a Master Naturalist” and “Training Courses.”
For additional information or questions, contact Michele Richards, president, at michele@pamasternaturalist.org or 570-441-3364.