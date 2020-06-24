“At midnight, in the month of June, I stand beneath the mystic moon.”
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
June 26, 1945: Fifty nations signed the United Nations Charter, establishing the world body as a means to stop another World War.
June 26, 1963: President John F. Kennedy made his famous speech in front of the Berlin Wall when he declared to the crowd, “Ich bin ein Berliner.”
June 27, 1967: The world’s first recorded Ebola virus epidemic.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Dr. Robert E. Brown, a pathologist at Geisinger Medical Center, received the Clinical Scientist of the Year award at the Association of Clinical Scientists’ 120th meeting in Augusta, Ga. He was given the award in recognition of his personal achievements in clinical science and his “zealous” advancement of clinical service.
Brown came to Geisinger Medical Center in 1993. He was the section head of anatomic pathology at Geisinger and vice chairman of academic pathology at the Penn State University’s College of Medicine at Hershey.
Brown was a major in the United States Army Medical Corp’s Endocrine Pathology Branch, Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, Washington, D.C.
His accomplishments included authoring numerous publications, papers, book chapters and abstracts. Brown also received international recognition.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Sam Schlee, recording secretary for East End Fire Co., was pictured in the local newspaper boarding the newest addition to the company’s firefighting equipment.
The $69,480 fire truck was purchased with funds raised from the company’s yearly festival and donations. It had a 750-gallon water tank and was mounted on a Ford chassis.
The South Side took possession of first place in the American Division of the Danville Little League by “virtue” of a 2-0 shutout over CATV.
According to the article in The Danville News, Little League fans witnessed what had to rank as a classic team matchup. Few of the many fans in attendance could remember a better game on the Washies field. Pitcher Keith Burkland, of South Side, pitched a no-hitter. He struck out 15, walked four and did not allow a TV runner beyond third base.
Bryan James, who also had a great day on the mound, took the loss for the cable company team. He struck out 11, walked five and allowed one hit, a triple by Brian Severson.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Three local basketball coaches, Robert Aurand, Guy A. Long and Walter McCloskey, who attended the annual Wildwood Basketball Clinic held at Wildwood, N.J., were pictured in the local newspaper.
Boston Celtics star Bob Cousy, who was one of the speakers at the clinic, and Bill Esher, clinic director, were included in the photo.
Carol McCracken, a DHS senior, was presented with a check covering her expenses at the Keystone Girls Camp at Shippensburg from Viola Aten, president of the Frank W. Sidler Post 40 American Legion Auxiliary, and Irene Vogt, the chairwoman of the Keystone Girls Camp. McCracken was selected from numerous other high school candidates to attend the camp on June 26 for a week’s stay.
Another DHS senior, Robert Gatski, son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Gatski, was presented with the Third Annual Danville News Award, which was given to an enterprising school journalist. The award was presented by L. W. Stauffer, The Danville News publisher, to further interest among high schoolers in their school publications. The award included an all-expense-paid stay at Penn State University for one week to take part in the statewide conference of high school pupils engaged in publishing school newspapers.
Dr. Benjamin Schneider, chairman of the Danville American Red Cross (ARC) blood program, presented a certificate of appreciation to Victor Marks, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. Robert Marks, for his efforts in the recent ARC-sponsored blood essay contest. Marks won first-place honors in the contest.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The Shipping Administration said that military and liberty ships were fitted to carry their most precious cargo of all, "American fighting men." Nine thousand doughboys steamed into New York harbor aboard seven transports arriving home for a brief interlude before heading to Japan.
Two Danville boys returned home together for a furlough after harrowing experiences as German prisoners of war. S-Sgt. Ray Fry, of Vine Street and Pvt. Eugene Haas of Railroad Street, arrived in Danville. Fry was reported missing on March 18 and was declared liberated as a prisoner two months later.
Haas was taken prisoner on Oct. 29, 1944, when their unit was completely surrounded by German troops. After being taken to a number of different camps, he was liberated in April of 1945.
Another Danville soldier, Lt. Richard Reedy, enjoyed a happy reunion with his parents upon arriving in Harrisburg for a furlough after experiencing enemy imprisonment.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The Northumberland commissioners and Montour commissioners met on the Danville Riverside bridge to discuss new lighting to illuminate the bridge, which was extremely dangerous to cross at night.
They came to an agreement that seven arch lights over the bridge should be replaced.
The Danville Sunbury Transit Company became provided thirty-two bulbs of 36 candlepower replacing those of four candlepower.
The Transit Company also agreed to keep the bridge lighted from sunset until midnight as part of the compact, which gave them the right of way to cross the bridge with their trolley cars. They also were to repair their tracks over the bridge.
The Montour County commissioners also signed a contract with W.A. Hoover and Co. to re-plank the west walkway of the bridge.
I have often written that, as teenagers, my friends and I would go for long walks, sometimes Red Lane, Sidler Hill, Sunnybrook, or through the different wards of town. One of our favorites, as it was our best chance to meet other kids our age, was a walk up one side of Mill Street to cross the river bridge, often stopping at the trailer restaurant at the end of the bridge or crossing over the railroad tracks to the store for a soda.
We would return to the upriver side of the bridge, to head back to Danville.
The mention of re-planking the walkway of the bridge brought a smile to my face as we often had to step over empty spaces on the walkway and would stop to gaze down between the planks at the river water beneath us on its journey to the Chesapeake.
Many times, we would watch and be really impressed as boys our age or a little older would climb up and over the arches of the old iron bridge.
Of course, we would sit for a while in the park on the Danville side of the bridge or stand along the park wall taking in all the activity on the Susquehanna, boating, depending on weather, swimmers and fishermen.
Memories have become very comforting during this difficult time.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.