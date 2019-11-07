The word November comes from the Latin word novem meaning 9 and depicted the ninth month of the year on the Roman calendar circa 750 B.C. It became the 11th month of the year in the Julian and Gregorian calendars, the fourth and the last of four months to have a length of 30 days. "Thirty Days hath September, April, June and November."
The birthstone is topaz and the flower is chrysanthemum. There are two zodiac signs according to birth date — Scorpio and Sagittarius.
In the news:
11/7/1845 There was a larger pile of anthracite coal on the wharf in front of the Montour Iron Company works at Danville than there was on any other wharf or at any other manufacturing place in the United States.
11/14/1856 Gaslights were inaugurated in our growing and prosperous borough. It did not burn as brilliant as desirable, but owing to the large quantities of air in the pipes, this was usually the case for the first week or two. The light improved nightly and soon reached perfection. We trust our citizens will adopt this quick and convenient light and thus make it as cheap as possible.
11/11/1859 Professor Theo McDowell Price, the wonderful and daring wirewalker of Columbia County, gave a grand exhibition of his hazardous feats in Danville between the Union Hall (Eagles Building) and the Montour House (Bank Parking lot on southeast corner of East Market and Mill streets) by walking a wire 1/2-inch thick forward and backward, with a slight grade upward from the starting place and performed sundry feats by which he placed himself in the most imminent jeopardy. He was 50 feet high and traveled a distance of 130 feet. The crowd that blocked the streets and filled the windows stood breathlessly silent.
11/2/1860 Borough authorities invited proposals for building two new engine houses, one to be located in the North Ward and the other in the South Ward.
11/1913 Seven hundred school children participated in a patriotic parade and held a flag-raising on the river bank under the auspices of Washington Camp #364 of the Patriotic Order Sons of America (POSA). The children joined in the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. The ceremonies showed appreciation to F.Q. Hartman for his excellent judgment and fine public spirit. Hartman had, at considerable personal expense, improved and beautified the borough’s riverfront.
11/13/15 Dr. Harold L. Foss, surgeon in chief and superintendent of the Geisinger Memorial Hospital, in 1913 while studying in Europe was one of a party that took a long ride through the clouds in one of the great zeppelins, which was under another name during World War I. He was a guest of Count Ebhard Zeppelin, nephew of the inventor. The name of the zeppelin was Victoria Louise.
11/11/19 The first anniversary of the signing of the armistice and the ending of hostilities in World War I was observed throughout the United States. Governors of a dozen states proclaimed the day a legal holiday. President Woodrow Wilson, in a statement addressed to all Americans, declared, “The reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”
The day in Washington was observed with exercises centered upon the planting of two memorial trees in Lafayette Square opposite the White House. Members of the cabinet and Generals Pershing and March were present. President Wilson, evidently ill, watched the ceremony from a window in the White House.
In Danville even though the weather was threatening, the town sidewalks were full of people for the first Armistice Day parade. All along the line of march people cheered the soldiers. Following the parade a benefit dance was held in the Episcopal parish house.
11/1948 The Turkey Day Classic big football game played at the F.Q. Hartman Field had an attendance of 5,000 people cheering the players. The winner of the game would claim the "Judy Price Trophy." Danville won it for the second straight year.
The final game of each season was the Thanksgiving Day rivalry between Danville and Bloomsburg. This game always drew a large crowd. In the 1947 season, Danville won 12-8. The game ball that Thanksgiving Day game was encased in bronze and named the Judy Price Trophy. Honoring the seniors and members of the 1947 football team and their coach Ken Bills a testimonial banquet was held at the Masonic Temple. The evening was full of tributes but the most stirring was the presentation of gifts to Edward F. "Judy" Price, "Mr. Danville Football." Team members of his coaching days from 1912-13 were present. Price stood to say, “The banquet was for the 1947 football team not for anything he may have done in the past.” Another highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Judy Price Trophy to establish a new tradition between the Danville and Bloomsburg teams. Danville won it for the second straight year in 1948.
11/1953 Dick Deitrick, DHS alumni who played for the University of Pittsburgh, voted most valuable player, also played in the College All-Star game and won numerous other awards. He was named an All-American in 1953.
11/15/49 The last westbound passenger train #1702 to travel the rails of the D.L.&W. Railroad Company passed through Danville last evening between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Many town residents gathered along the rails to get their last look at the train. There were 19 passengers on board for this trip terminating passenger service between Sunbury and Scranton after 93 years of constant operation.
11/21/1962 Three local girders capped UPI DREAMTEAM berths. Bob Marks fullback, Ken Shepperson end, and Joe Neid guard, received honorable mention on the All-State team.
11/25/63 Shocked residents of this area joined in honoring the slain president, John F. Kennedy. A message was sent to Jacqueline Kennedy by Danville Borough officers. A prayerful quiet came over Mill Street as everyone stopped to pay tribute to their late president.
11/1977 Randy Sidler, an orange and purple football player and a 1974 graduate of DHS, was recruited by Penn State. He played in five bowl games during his years with the Nittany Lions. Randy was named an All American in 1977 and appeared on nationwide television with entertainer Bob Hope and the Associated Press All-American team.
The Hause family held a "Turkey Bowl" game for many years on Thanksgiving Day in Memorial Park. Some members played in the football game while others were along the sideline playing in the Kazoo Band.
November comes And November goes,
With the last red berries And the first white snows
With night coming early, And dawn coming late,
And ice in the bucket And frost by the gate.
The fires burn And the kettles sing,
And earth sinks to rest Until next spring.
Clyde Watson
(Gradually the land becomes deserted in November. Men and birds and animals strive to get everything ship shape for the long winter ahead.) The confusing honking of the Canada geese, wrote Maitland Edey in 1946, is a warning that winter is on the way.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her column appears every week in The Danville News.