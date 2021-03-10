MAHONING TWP. — A nun who recently survived COVID-19 celebrated her 105th birthday on Monday with her fellow Sisters of the Good Shepherd and the staff of The Emmanuel Center nursing home, where she resides.
Seven other sisters of her order helped Sister Anne Marie Solomon celebrate. The sisters are among 14 living with the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Danville, according to Sister Mary Carol McClenon, local leader of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd. Another nun of the order also resides at Emmanuel.
“What was planned was going to be a window party at a door,” McClenon said.
However, the nuns were allowed to visit in person with Solomon because Emmanuel Center is holding scheduled visitation, said Dawn Orzehowski, marketing director for Maria Joseph Continuing Care Community, of which Emmanuel is a part.
McClenon said Solomon was not wearing a mask because she’s already had COVID. Her visitors were wearing masks.
McClenon said Solomon was diagnosed in late December with COVID-19, but it was not serious and did not require hospitalization.
“She was quite sleepy today,” McClenon said. “When she’s not sleepy, she’s quite communicative. She said, ‘I love you.’ When I said are you enjoying your birthday, she said yes.”
“She is very vocal,” Orzehowski said. “Of course, the day she’s having her 105th birthday, she was tired. She was up most of the night being vocal. She tells everyone ‘I love you.’”
The center staff provided three gold balloons with the numbers 1, 0 and 5, respectively. The sisters provided balloons with happy birthday on them, a pink poster and a stuffed lamb, McClenon said.
“It was organized by the sisters,” Orzehowski said.
The Sisters of the Good Shepherd, originally living and working in Baltimore, moved to Danville after two programs they operated — a residential treatment program for teenagers with severe behavioral disturbances and a retirement/infirmary program — closed in 2017, McClenon said.
Solomon grew up in Olyphant, Lackawanna County, and worked as a science teacher. She has taught in Pennsylvania, Japan and Guam, according to biographical information McClenon provided.
Solomon was taught by the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius at Holy Ghost Catholic School and by IHM Sisters at St. Patrick’s High School, both in Olyphant.
She was the oldest of eight children — five girls and three boys.
She entered the convent on Jan. 6, 1936 in Germantown, in Philadelphia, and obtained a Master of Science Degree in biology from Villanova University. She taught science in several Good Shepherd programs and served as principal at the Lourdesmont School in Clarks Summit. She also enjoyed more exotic assignments, including about six months in Alaska where she worked in Holy Family Parish, several years in Japan teaching English in the order’s pre-school and three years in Guam working in the sisters’ domestic violence shelter. She later served in Philadelphia.