MAHONING TWP. — State police charged a Danville State Hospital registered nurse with stealing six 50 mg Tramadol from a medicine cart valued at $40.
Tpr. Christopher Isbitski charged Sala Bailey, 47, of Philadelphia, with taking the drugs while working as an RN at the hospital, theft and receiving stolen property from Jan. 11.
Diane Dalberto, who is charge of nurses at the hospital, provided video surveillance. She said Bailey started her shift at 10:45 p.m. Jan. 10 and counted medication with Julie German at the start of Bailey's shift at about 11 p.m. Nurse Alisha Wood noticed six 50 mg Tramadol missing from the cart at about 5:44 a.m. Jan. 11 at the end of Bailey's shift, police said.
There are two surveillance cameras in the medicine room and Bailey opened up the refrigerator door blocking one of the camera views, according to the charges. Dalberto said the staff asked her why she opened up the refrigerator door and she said so it could defrost. She did this near the start of her shift. Dalberto said it isn't uncommon for them to open the door to defrost the refrigerator, but it is unusual to have the door open for hours. She said Bailey had the door open her entire shift.
The video shows Bailey at about 1:50 a.m. Jan. 11 going through the narcotic drawer. Dalberto said she shouldn't have been doing that since none of the patients were supposed to be receiving narcotics that night. She is shown placing medication in six different plastic cups.
At 1:54 a.m. Jan. 11, the video shows five cups on the medication cart as Bailey paged through a binder with her right hand on the cart and her left hand made a movement toward where the medication cups are. Her left hand is shown quickly going toward the bottom of her left coat pocket and it appeared she placed a cup in that pocket, police said. When she backs up to look at the patients' drawers, the fifth cup is missing and when she backs up a fourth cup is gone, police said. She opens and closes patients' drawers and picks up one cup with her left hand and another with her right hand, police said. The cups appeared to disappear without being placed in drawers. She stands up and begins flipping through a binder. When she backs away, the last medication cup is missing, police said.
Dalberto said normal behavior would be a nurse looking at the binder to see what medication a patient gets, getting the medication and placing it immediately in the patient's drawer. She said there would be no reason to open and close patients' drawers without putting medication in them.
Dalberto said whoever took the Tramadol put a piece of tape on the back of the plastic blister pack so the pack would not be flimsy and it would be harder for someone to notice it was gone.