DANVILLE — A certified nurses aide charged with restraining a 97-year-old resident of Emmanuel Nursing Rehabilitation Center whose skin bled and tore will face county court action.
Mariela E. Galindo, 35, of Danville, waived her right to a preliminary hearing last week before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen charged Galindo with neglect of care of a dependent person and abuse of care of a dependent person June 9.
According to the charges, Galindo asked for assistance from CNA Mercedes Rita-Mills because Ruth Campbell, who suffers from dementia, was being combative and resisting care. When Rita-Mills entered Campbell's room, Galindo was holding her arms down and restraining her, police said. As Rita-Mills attempted to change Campbell, she and Galindo noticed Campbell's left arm was bleeding. They then discontinued care and left the room.
Rita-Mills reported the injury to the nursing supervisor who documented tears to Campbell's skin, according to the charges.
Rita-Mills wrote a statement saying Galindo used foul language toward Campbell. She also wrote Galindo was "not being real nice" to the elderly woman and that "Mariela was being aggressive to her and yelling at her."
Galindo wrote a statement admitting to restraining Campbell. Police said that and using foul language are against Emmanuel's policies.