MAHONING TWP. — A certified nurses aide restrained a 97-year-old resident of Emmanuel Nursing Rehabilitation Center causing her skin to tear and bleed, police said.
Mahoning Township Patrolman Cody Clossen charged Mariela E. Galindo, 35, of Danville, with neglect of care of a dependent person and abuse of care of a dependent person June 9.
According to the charges, Galindo asked for assistance from CNA Mercedes Rita-Mills because Ruth Campbell, who suffers from dementia, was being combative and resisting care. When Rita-Mills entered Campbell's room, Galindo was holding her arms down and restraining her, police said. As Rita-Mills attempted to change Campbell, she and Galindo noticed Campbell's left arm was bleeding. They then discontinued care and left the room.
Rita-Mills reported the injury to the nursing supervisor who documented tears to Campbell's skin, according to the charges.
Rita-Mills wrote a statement saying Galindo used foul languard toward Campbell. She also wrote Galindo was "not being real nice" to the elderly woman and that "Mariela was being aggressive to her and yelling at her."
Galindo wrote a statement admitting to restraining Campbell. Police said that and using foul language are against Emmanuel's policies.
The arresting officer and Emmanuel couldn't be reached on whether she is still employed there.