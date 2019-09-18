DANVILLE — Area police honed their grammar skills and told first-graders how important writing was to them Wednesday.
They were part of a COPS program, which stands for capitalization, organization, punctuation and spelling. The students are learning in the class of teacher June Heeter.
Students and Heeter wore police caps and some students wore police outfits.
Heeter said she invited them because some students have never met a police officer.
Students, including 6-year-old Evan Albertson, participated in some exercises to correct sentences such as needing to add a question mark, a period or capitalize a word in a sentence.
Then it was the officers' turn. Riverside Officer Eamon Shoff found a period needed to be added while Danville Area School District police officer LaRue Brion had to spell the word red correctly in a sentence. Danville Police Chief Eric Gill found a space was needed between two words and district police officer Matt Hunter had to capitalize the first letter of a name.
Gill told the group the officers had about 75 years of combined experience. The officers respond to all sorts of calls. Every time there is a crime and they look for clues and solve a crime, they need to write reports about them. They also have to use words when writing about arrests they have made, he said.
Brion said he likes to interact with the students and be a friend to the students. "I like to make a difference, get involved and make things better," he said.
Hunter, a new officer in the district, said he has worked in law enforcement in Philadelphia, Bloomsburg and Hazleton and was an officer in the Army in Germany.
Shoff told the group he patrols Riverside borough and answers calls which included a lost dog on Tuesday. He said police officers need to be able to write a report telling what they did when they showed up at a call, what they saw and how it turned out. "We have to walk everybody through the story. We continue to write every single day," he said.
A police officer for 32 years, Gill said the job can be "bumpy sometimes but it's a lot of fun."
"We're all here to help you. We deal with bad guys and good people. We're here to make a difference and try to make everybody better," Hunter said.
Shoff told the students that respect is a big word and a two-way street with law enforcement and citizens. "Our goal is to go home safe and to keep you safe. We're not just a uniform," he said.
Students presented the officers with snacks including cupcakes, "cop corn" (popcorn) and blue cop juice for them to take back to their stations to share with other officers.
While students are writing and editing, they wear police hats and badges and are overseen by stuffed police dogs in the classroom.