DANVILLE — Mahoning Township Patrolman Jason Bedisky and Mahoning Township Sgt. Matthew Gerst took turns wearing goggles that simulated alcohol or drug impairment.
They tried to hit golf balls in the indoor PGA tour simulator at Tee to Green Golf Center, 1501 Montour Blvd. or Route 11, and on the mini golf course.
"It's extremely tough. I was afraid I was going to fall in the water," Bedisky said, referring to the waterfalls on the mini course.
He said he was seeing "two of everything and when I thought I was swinging well I came nowhere near the ball. "Depth perception and everything is off," he said.
They demonstrated the goggles to urge people not to drive while impaired and to have a designated driver.
Gerst said he hadn't worn the goggles before. Bedisky said he used them in college during an alcohol awareness program.
Mahoning Township police and Danville police are participating in an enforcement campaign, which runs through Labor Day, involving checkpoints and roving patrols, said David Everly, regional coordinator of the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program.
"We want to make sure our community stays safe," Danville Police Chief Eric Gill said. He said officers will be more vigilant during the holiday weekend.
Gerst said he hopes drivers will make good decisions, stay safe and use designated drivers.
The U.S. Department of Transporation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has joined with law enforcement nationwide during the Labor Day "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign that began Aug. 14 and continues through Sept. 2. It coincides with the Labor Day holiday weekend, which is one of the deadliest times of the year for drunk-driving fatalities, according to the administration.
The goggles simulate a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or .10 percent, Everly said. It's illegal to drive with a blood alcohol reading of .08 percent or higher.
Tee to Green Manager Ryan Berkheiser said, "We're community and family-friendly and have been along Route 11 for 30 years. We want Route 11 to be a safe place for everyone."
Everly urged people not to drive after drinking alcohol or using drugs, including prescription drugs. "Crashes, injuries, fatalities and property damage are 100 percent preventable if people make good choices," he said.
According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration, about one-third of all crash fatalities in the U.S. involve drunk drivers. In 2017, or the administration's latest statistics, there were 10,874 people killed in drunk-driving crashes in this country.
During the 2017 Labor Day holiday, 36 percent of fatalities in crashes involved a drunk driver. Crash fatalities at that time totaled 376 nationwide, according to the traffic safety administration.