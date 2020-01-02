DANVILLE — Borough council finalized the 2020 budget with a 1 percent real estate tax increase without having to conduct another meeting, according to borough officials.
The officials sought advice from the borough solicitor and the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to confirm the budget was finalized despite council not taking a separate vote on adopting the spending plan earlier this month.
If council had not adopted a budget earlier, it would have had to schedule a special meeting to do so.
"We heard from our solicitor and he felt there wasn't an issue," borough council President Kevin Herritt said Monday.
He said borough officials spoke with a DCED official who said there wasn't an issue in the wording of the council's action by its six members.
The minutes from the Dec. 10 meeting state the council unanimously adopted a tax ordinance for 2020 to include the tax increase along with the 2020 budget.
At the conclusion of that meeting, a media representative asked about adopting the budget. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey explained that acting on the tax ordinance was the same as adopting the budget.
"We both felt the same. I don't think it had to be specifically listed as the budget since the tax ordinance and the budget are all tied together," Herritt said.
He said Berkey spoke with borough solicitor Robert Marks Sr. on Monday.
"If you look at the minutes, it's pretty cut and dry," Herritt said.
Herritt did not attend that council meeting, which was conducted by Vice President Byard Woodruff. Councilman Howard Beers was also absent.
He said anyone could bring up the matter at the council's next reorganizational meeting on Jan. 6.
The tax increase will amount to 6.52 mills, an average of $8.60 more per year, Berkey previously said.
The fire tax will remain at 1 mill and the street light tax will stay at .63-mill.
After the council voted down the previous spending plan by 5-to-3, the council held a special meeting Nov. 18 during which it cut spending and reduced the tax increase, which would have amounted to a 4 percent increase on a general fund budget of $2.64 million.
General fund expenditures for 2020 are projected at $2,712,372. General fund revenues are expected to total $2,648,462.
At the special meeting, the council was able to slash a $64,000 deficit to $15,750.
The council added about $12,000 in revenue to the budget by approving the collection of interim taxes when properties are added to the tax rolls or improvements are made to properties and assessments are increased by Montour County. That way the borough can bill residents for the current year, which the borough hadn't been doing. Council members also cut $32,000 to replace a pumping station roof and $4,250 for flowers and shrubs for Memorial Park.
To balance the 2019 budget, the council increased real estate taxes by 4.99 percent and this was the sixth consecutive year it had raised taxes. That resulted in an average increase of $39 per property owner.