DANVILLE — A Danville Area High School student died tragically Sunday, according to information the school district released Monday afternoon.
The information, from Gary Grozier, of the high school guidance office, stated, "We are all saddened by this loss. A sudden loss like this can cause strong feelings. It is good to talk about these feelings. In order to support students and adults through this loss, DHS guidance and support staff are available through email."
In an email, High School Principal Jeremy Winn said, "At this time we are not saying anything more than that. We are respecting the family and more information may be released later."
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said the death wasn't related to anything criminal.
He referred a reporter to County Coroner Scott Lynn.
Lynn said he had nothing to release since the death occurred in the student's home and there was nothing criminal related to death.