DANVILLE — Danville borough officials hope to get the Sechler's Run flood protection system certified to reduce or eliminate flood insurance rates in downtown Danville and other parts of the borough.
Jackie Hart, the borough's director of code and development and floodplain manager, said the Sechler's Run system — which runs through Danville — and its pumping station and closure structure aren't recognized on flood maps by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. She spoke to a crowd of about 45 people at a borough flood committee meeting Tuesday night.
She said the borough would need about $80,000 for an engineer's review and a pump house inspection in order to submit documentation to FEMA.
James Barbis, of Wood Engineering, said the documents would need to be submitted by the end of the year with all other information to certify the flood protection system in Danville. He said the borough would need to obtain the money by June for his firm to begin work on the Sechler's Run part of the system.
Danville Borough Engineer Drew Barton said if the borough doesn't do this year, it will end up costing thousands of dollars including $5,000 for an application alone. He said the cost this year would be $15,000 to $20,000 less.
He said FEMA not recognizing the Sechler Run system impacts manufacturing, businesses, makes it difficult to make substantial improvements, drives costs higher, makes financing more difficult and hamstrings new development. He said it also results in decreased property values. With the main business corridor stuck, it also impacts adjacent properties and the tax base, he said. If the system were shown correctly on flood maps, more tax revenues would be generated and more public improvements made, he said.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn said there are 4,900 people in the borough. Speaking as a borough resident, Finn said he and his wife would each pledge $20 toward the Sechler's Run work even though they don't live in the flood zone. He said the cost would amount to $16 to $17 per resident and would result in substantial savings in flood insurance if residents chose to keep flood insurance.
"The more building, the better property values," he said. He said it will benefit him as a resident.
Mike Kuziak, who owns properties in the downtown, asked why FEMA didn't certify the Sechler Run system 35 years ago when it was built.
Hart said she understood the project was built by the Department of State not long after FEMA was organized. Borough officials thought because the state built it, it was certified, she said.
Hart said a lot of people could benefit from the project being certified including the industrial district, all of Mill Street, Lower Mulberry, West Mahoning and West Front streets. Currently, if a mortgage is held in those areas, flood insurance is required.
She said she hopes businesses and residents will pledge money to help get that system recognized and certified on FEMA flood maps.
Hart said the raising of levees along the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna levees is nearly complete with documentation submitted to FEMA for that levee recertification.