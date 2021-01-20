DANVILLE — Administrators and physicians at Geisinger have had to either initiate new health care practices or accelerate existing ones during the pandemic.
Some of those best practices have proven efficient and beneficial to both patients and employees, and will likely continue post-pandemic, said two top-level executives at Geisinger Medical Center, Wednesday morning.
One practice that will likely continue most of this year is screening patients at their entrance doors, said both Megan Brosious, interim chief administrative officer for Geisinger's central region, and Dr. Rosemary Leeming, chief medical officer for Geisinger Medical Center.
"The screening that we have right now is intended to make sure that we are keeping everybody as safe as possible, patient to patient as well as patient to staff," Brosious explained. "This has helped us in lots of ways, but I'm not sure this is a particular measure that would have to carry on indefinitely.
"Even as we start getting vaccine into the community," Brosious continued, "we will have to monitor for a little while because even as people vaccinate — doesn't mean you can't deliver the virus to someone else."
The reason for screening added Leeming, "is to pick up asymptomatic people. It is going to take a long time for people to get the vaccine in their arms and really cover all our communities. We recognize that not everybody is going to accept the vaccine. We have to have a certain amount of herd immunity."
The long answer, Leeming said, "is that screening at our doors will need to be in place for a good number of months. Exactly how long, I don't know, but hopefully, by this time next year, it won't be needed. But could I see it going through the end of this year? Sure."
Administrative holdovers
"One of the silver linings, if you will, is that we were forced to think about how to work a little bit differently in order to keep the hospital going, but also keep people safe," Brosious said. "We've been quite successful in helping people work remotely from home. I think that's something we will carry into the future ... looking at hybrid work environments and thinking about coming into work more as a team solution."
That, she said, will give them the opportunity to continue to leverage "our physical plants in different ways, like creating more patient capacity. We are looking into how to keep that going into the future.
"It's also been good for employees, who have cut down on their commutes, as well as helping them with their own day-to-day schedules," Brosious said.
The pandemic also forced our personnel to become more flexible "in how we leveraged our staff in order to accomplish tasks that are before us. With the pandemic in particular there has been a major focus on being able to manage an increased capacity. And so we looked at leveraging staff into roles that maybe aren't exactly what they were hired to do," Brosious said.
The fact that Geisinger was able to create staff flexibility in the workforce to deal with issues at hand "is something we'd want to move into the future. Certainly not asking people to step outside of their normal work without good reason. But the infrastructure to be able to do that and create a response team is something we'll be able to leverage going into the future. Flexibility in work assignments is probably something we'll take with us post-pandemic," she said.
New methodologies
Bringing health care to some patients rather than having them come to the hospital is something Geisinger has been focusing on for a while, "and it put us in a good position during the pandemic," Leeming said.
"We've had programs, Geisinger at Home, to meet patients where they are," she explained. "We think about taking our sickest patients who often have a frequent need for hospitalization and taking that care to their own environment as much as possible. We have mobile paramedics that go out to urgent needs and meet patients rather than scooping them up and bringing them to the emergency room. We can offer some of those treatments at home, obviously directed by a physician, often using telemedicine."
These were programs started well before the pandemic, "but the current situation has really pushed us to expand some of these existing services more quickly than we might have otherwise," Leeming said. "Geisinger's philosophy over the last few years has been to reserve hospital beds for those patients who really don't have another choice. It's hard to manage someone on a ventilator at home. Those patients have to be in the ICU but there is a lot of stuff we can do at home."
The most recent thing Geisinger is doing that is specific to COVID, she said, is creating an acute care treatment area at the Bloomsburg Hospital. That space is currently being used to deliver anti-bodies to patients who have been diagnosed with COVID, and do not require hospitalization but have high-risk factors like underlying disease or are older aged.
"We are giving these anti-bodies and data is indicating that it reduces the need for hospitalization," Leeming noted.
The use of telemedicine will continue and will likely increase, given the coverage area, much of it rural, that Geisinger serves. "We already had the infrastructure in place," she said, "and so telemedicine is the biggest thing we'll carry forward."
The other thing, she said, is we've taken an existing program of mail-order pharmacy and it's become something increasingly done, particularly during a pandemic.
"Why would you go to a retail outlet to pick up medicine, when you can get three or four months supply in the mail?" Leering said. "What we know from the health care side is when patients get medication delivered to their house they are more likely to take it. More likely to not miss doses."
The idea of mail-in pharmacy "has really taken off during the pandemic," she said. "We also deliver medications to patients as they leave the hospital rather than making them stop at a pharmacy."