DANVILLE — Montour County received one bid for a DRIVE rail improvement project at the former Metso Minerals along Railroad Street Tuesday afternoon.
County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon opened the bid from Railroad Construction Co., of Patterson, N.J., for $1,543,018. Tim McCabe represented the company.
Brandon said the bid will be studied by the county engineer and county solicitor before being reviewed by the commissioners.
The county applied and received a $1 million state multimodal transportation grant on behalf of DRIVE, the economic development entity serving Montour and Columbia counties. DRIVE plans to use part of the grant for the project.
Paul Jannotti, of Jannotti Rail Consulting, said 15 bidders showed up at the mandatory prebid meeting and 11 firms indicated they would submit bids.
Jannotti said the project involves raising a bridge over Sechler's Run by 13 inches to prevent flooding, raising the rail track by 13 inches from Railroad Street to Wall Street and installing rail siding along the south side of the track, a grade crossing along Wall Street and three grade crossings to provide access to the former plate shop on the property.