DANVILLE — Reducing or eliminating flood insurance in downtown Danville and other parts of the borough will be a potential gamechanger, according to Danville Business Alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
"Not having to pay flood insurance will help development and allow people to improve their properties," she said.
Danville borough held a public meeting attended by 45 people Tuesday night to discuss getting the Sechler Run flood protection system certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reduce or eliminate flood insurance in the downtown and nearby areas.
Kay Roth, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio at 498 Mill St., said her flood insurance rate has increased $1,200 in the past four years. The insurance is required in that part of Danville if a mortgage is held.
She said she was willing to contribute toward the work Sechler Run, which is under her business. "I think some store owners feel the same way," she said. Roth said she has empty storage in her basement and is confident it won't flood.
Michael Kuziak, who owns nine buildings in the downtown or Mill Street, said he was able to pay off the properties in the past so he could avoid paying high flood insurance rates.
"We will try to help in any way we can. It is an important project to the downtown and to residents," Dressler said.
Jackie Hart, borough director of code and development and floodplain manager, said the Sechler Run system, which runs under part of Danville, and its pumping station and closure structure aren't recognized on federal flood maps.
"People claim they are paying up to $3,000 to $4,000 a year in some areas for flood insurance," she said. Owners can obtain national flood insurance policies through local insurance companies.
She said the borough will need about $80,000 for an engineer's review and to inspect the pumping station so the borough can submit documents to FEMA. James Barbis, of Wood Engineering, said they would have to submit those documents by the end of the year along with all other information to recertify the flood protection system. His firm would need funds for the work by June.
Hart said borough officials hope businesses and residents will pledge toward helping the borough out with the Sechler Run work.
Danville borough engineer Drew Barton said not doing the work this year could cost $15,000 to $20,000 more, including a $5,000 application fee alone.
Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn, speaking as a borough resident, said the cost of the work calculates to about $16 or $17 each among Danville's 4,900 residents. He said he and his wife would pledge $20 each toward the project.
Kuziak asked why the Sechler Run system wasn't certified 35 years ago when it was built and Hart said borough officials at that time thought it was certified because it was constructed by the state.
She said many property owners can benefit from the project being recognized which includes the industrial district, all of Mill Street, Lower Mulberry, West Mahoning and West Front streets.
Barton said not certifying the Sechler Run system impacts manufacturing, businesses, makes it difficult to make substantial improvements; drives costs up, making financing more difficult; hamstrings new development; and results in decreased property values.
FEMA not recognizing the Sechler Run system impacts adjacent properties, he said. "If it were shown correctly on the maps, there would be more of a tax base and more public improvements," he said.
Hart said BJ's Restaurant, which burned on Mill Street, was required to flood-proof a structure if it rebuilt with the loan for the work exceeding the value of the completed project. Instead, BJ's moved to another location on Mill Street and razed the fire-damaged structure where a vacant lot remains.
Kuziak suggested the borough use nearly $80,000 budgeted for a flood technician, including benefits, for the Sechler Run work. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said the position isn't filled at this time but will be. Hart said the state and Army Corps of Engineers requires the borough employ the technician. The technician's tasks include maintaining pumping station equipment and checking levees.
Levee raising
Because the Hospital Run Upper Susquehanna levee raising project in Danville is almost complete, documents have been submitted to FEMA by Wood Engineering seeking its recertification. Approval means properties along that levee would not need flood insurance, Hart said. The deadline was Feb. 21 to submit a strategy and implementation plan to FEMA, which was met and Hart was notified the information was received.
Flood insurance maps show high water mainly from Tropical Storm Lee in 2011 with FEMA recalculating the base flood elevations for the Hospital Run Upper Susquehanna River levee. There is now a higher base flood elevation due to development upstream, she said.
The borough submitted preliminary mapping showing three feet of freeboard that wouldn't require flood insurance, she said. Freeboard is the number FEMA believes is the safe distance to develop above a high water event. In Danville, it is 18 inches so buildings must be at least 18 inches, she said.
The borough previously borrowed $800,000 from a bank on a short-term basis and reallocated $200,000 from its flood fund to allow the general contractor to continue to raise the Hospital Run Upper Susquehanna levee after discovering the project would cost $1 million more than expected.
Borough manager Shannon Berkey said borrowing the money resulted in taxpayers footing the bill for $600,000.
Hart said engineer's designs were based on as-built drawings for an estimated topsoil depth of 4 inches, but the depth was up to 3 feet in some places and the average topsoil depth is estimated at one foot to 18 inches. The topsoil had to be removed and compacted material placed on the levee, she said.
"It was unfortunate but there was nothing we could do about it," she said.