DANVILLE — Montour County will ask a judge to appoint a conservator to do something about the Days Inn, which has been an eyesore for several years.
County commissioners on Monday voted to ask President Judge Thomas James to appoint economic development entity DRIVE as the conservator under Corporate Blight Act 135.
A conservator is a third party appointed by the court to take control of a blighted and abandoned property to make repairs necessary to return the property to productive use.
Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said the county has been researching for months whether it could take action on the blighted condition of the inn, the former Sheraton Inn, at the Danville exit of Interstate 80 in Valley Township. "We had gone back and forth as to whether it was the township, the school district or the county and last week received notice from Sen. (John) Gordner's office the county is allowed to do this as a municipality under the act," he said.
County solicitor Robert Marks Sr. will prepare a petition to present to the court asking that DRIVE be appointed. Holdren said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman would then "have the ball and move forward." He said one of the steps they need to take is notifying the inn owner. The commissioners said the taxes on the property have been kept up to date.
Commissioner Trevor Finn said if there is a mortgage on the property, the bank would get the first refusal. He said DRIVE would look into razing or selling the property and the commissioners' action will force "something to be done."
Marks said the inn, where people were trespassing and posting videos of it on YouTube, is uninhabitable.
He expects the court petition to be prepared in the next two weeks. After that, Judge James would schedule a hearing on the request.
Finn said the county's job is taking this to the court for consideration. He said Scott Township did this with a blighted property. "Certain conditions have to be met to use the act," he said.
According to the act, the petition can be prepared by a municipality, a school district or an owner living next to a property, he said.
Retired township solicitor Robert Buehner Jr. told the supervisors in April 2018 the owner of the inn was Hadden LLC, of Edison, N.J. Township Zoning Officer Fred Shappell said Monday the firm still owns the inn.
Holdren said the Valley Township supervisors are concerned about the Days Inn and about the condition of other properties at the Danville exit.
At the December supervisors' meeting, Shappell told the supervisors they would have to seek warrants to enter and inspect two hotels because the owners didn't respond to certified letters.
Shappell said the Super 8 and Days Inn owners didn't submit return receipts for letters requesting inspections sent by the township. The deadline for them to respond expired as of Dec. 6.
He said the owner of the Quality Inn responded that it would welcome a visit.
At their November meeting, the supervisors directed that an inspector visit the three inns including the Super 8 Motel that was the scene of a Sept. 26 murder, because of complaints of disrepair. The inns are all located at the Danville exit of Interstate 80.
Matt Witmer, who oversees the uniform building code in the township, told Shappell the township would have to seek the warrants from the district judge's office. Shappell said he would contact township solicitor Barry Lewis about the warrants.
David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, faces criminal homicide charges for shooting and killing Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., at the Super 8 in September.
Shappell previously said the inspections would be of no charge to the township and were included with services provided to the township.
Supervisor Mike Kull spoke about the closed Dutch Pantry Restaurant, also at the exit, and said the owners plan to redevelop the property.